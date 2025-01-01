Lewis Hamilton made a fashion statement at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but it seems to have drawn the ire of former rival Nico Rosberg. For Hamilton, Abu Dhabi was an event of great significance as it marked his final appearance with Mercedes after 12 fruitful seasons with the team. As of 2025, he will be switching to the Rosso Corsa of Ferrari, and his outfit changes throughout the weekend reflected this career change.

Hamilton’s wardrobe changes went from the white and black of Mercedes, to the Rosso Corsa red of Ferrari, as the seven-time world champion ventures to pastures new. These choices did not impress former teammate and rival, Nico Rosberg, however, who labelled the decision as 'very strange and innapropriate.'

“I find this decision very strange and inappropriate. It’s a shame. It’s his day, so it’s okay. They (Hamilton and Mercedes) celebrate and appreciate it; they still have a good relationship. But it’s a small point that I think is a shame.”

Nico Rosberg & Lewis Hamilton's Rivalry

The two started off as great friends, but it soon turned sour