Highlights The Hungarian Grand Prix was dramatic and controversial, with Max Verstappen's collision with Lewis Hamilton stealing a lot of the headlines.

Following the race, Verstappen blamed Hamilton for the incident, which left the Brit slightly bemused.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Nico Rosberg knew full well who was to blame, and in his opinion, it was the Red Bull driver.

The Formula One season is well underway and with 11 races left, there is no surprise that Red Bull are sitting at the top of the Constructors’ Championship – although not sitting as comfortably at the top as many would have originally expected.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th race on the calendar, it was certainly not unlucky for McLaren’s Oscar Piastri as he claimed his first-ever win in F1, but for reigning champion Max Verstappen, it was a race he would rather forget.

Max Verstappen & Lewis Hamilton's Collision in Hungary

The Dutchman collided on lap 63 of Sunday’s race with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton when he attempted to take the inside line on turn one, with his front tyres locking up in the process. This caused contact between both cars and, momentarily, lifted the Red Bull into the air and off the track.

This led to Verstappen angrily blaming his long-term rival over the team radio, but Hamilton’s former teammate Nico Rosberg believes it was solely the Red Bull driver’s fault.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1, Rosberg said: “Frustrations are starting to boil over, which we as spectators quite enjoy watching honestly. It’s a change from the Red Bull dominance, isn’t it?

“But I’m assuming that maybe Max hasn’t seen it yet on the TV, otherwise, someone needs to tell him that it was actually a corner, which is why Lewis was turning in. I mean, Lewis was taking the corner!”

Despite Rosberg’s sarcastic comments and belief that the Dutchman deserved a penalty, neither Verstappen nor Hamilton received one from the stewards and they both finished in fifth and third place respectively.

What the Drivers Said After the Race About the Crash

Verstappen refused to take the blame, despite the ambitious move

After being asked if his frustrations boiled over in a post-race interview, Verstappen replied: “I don’t think so. I mean, I went for a move that was fully on. But then in the middle of the braking zone, when I’m already committed to the move, he suddenly just kept warping right, and if I wouldn’t have turned while braking, I would have made contact with him.”

As for the Ferrari-bound Hamilton, he seemed amused at Verstappen pointing the finger at him, responding: “For me, I think it was a racing incident. I think he was much quicker, and he sent it. I moved a little to defend, but I left enough space on the inside, and he locked up, and obviously I then couldn’t turn.”

Oscar Piastri Wins Controversial & Dramatic Hungarian GP

Lando Norris, meanwhile, was not too impressed with his team's decisions

Despite the beef between two of the best drivers to grace the sport, it was the Australian Piastri who stole the headlines with his maiden Grand Prix victory, finishing above his teammate Lando Norris to complete a McLaren one-two.

Despite a team orders row that saw Norris unhappy to give back Piastri the lead with two laps to go, McLaren took home maximum points and completed their first one-two finish since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. This result leaves the British team just 51 points behind Red Bull at the top of the Constructors’ Championship – leaving the potential for a very dramatic end to the season.