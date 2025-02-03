Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams remains Arsenal’s “priority target” after the club missed out on signing Mathys Tel with the club readying a 'huge' summer offer, according to FootballTransfers.

Arsenal have spent most of the transfer window looking at strikers. They recently targeted Ollie Watkins, but saw their opening bid immediately rejected. The subsequent sale of Jhon Duran only makes Arsenal’s pursuit of Watkins harder, but he is not the only name that has been linked to the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side also hold a long-term interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, though it was not possible for a deal to be struck this winter. Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for the remainder of the season last month and Kai Havertz’s questionable form across the campaign has brought a spotlight onto whether Arsenal need a number nine or not.

It also appears that the Gunners have missed out on Mathys Tel, with the Bayern frontman set to join Spurs on loan for the remainder of the campaign. As such, they may now turn to other targets in other positions.

Arsenal Ready to Make 'Huge' bid for Williams

Bilbao man is their main target

It seems apparent that Arsenal will push for a striker until the very end of the window, given the evident need that they have for depth in that position. This won’t stop them looking elsewhere, though, such as with Nico Williams who, according to FootballTransfers, is a player that Arsenal looked at earlier in the window.

Williams appears to be a player that Arsenal will revisit in the summer, when it may prove easier to negotiate a deal for the star "astonishing" Spanish international even though reports suggest he could demand more than £300,000-a-week.

Williams is not a necessity this month, but the Gunners could be exploring ways to complete the deal in the coming months as their search for a striker continues.

