Aston Villa target Nico Williams could sign a new contract with Athletic Bilbao, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club are interested in signing Williams, but he's not 100% set on the move to Villa Park.

Aston Villa transfer news - Nico Williams

The MailOnline reported earlier in the year that Villa could make a move for Williams, who has a £45m release clause in his Bilbao contract.

With Unai Emery having worked in Spain previously, he knows the market well in La Liga.

The Villa boss has already signed Alex Moreno from Real Betis and is close to bringing in Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Reports in Spain are now suggesting that Williams is looking to stay in Spain and sign a new contract.

The 20-year-old currently plays with his brother, Inaki, which could make the San Mames Stadium a comfortable place to play for him.

It's no surprise to see Emery looking to sign Williams, considering the performances he's producing at such a young age.

As per FBref, the Spaniard had 10 goal contributions last term in 32 starts in La Liga.

Williams also averaged 1.3 key passes, 2.3 successful dribbles and 4.7 total duels won per game, whilst also creating seven big chances, according to Sofascore.

What has Taylor said about Villa and Williams?

Taylor has suggested that Williams could sign a new deal at Bilbao, ruling out a move to Villa Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You mentioned Williams. From what I understand, he could sign a new deal at Bilbao. He's not 100% set on the move.

"Same with Federico Chiesa. I think the show of ambition is ultimately a huge positive for Villa. They can sort of make a genuine play for these talents and there's money to be spent again. So yeah, it's exciting times for Villa."

What's next for Villa?

After qualifying for European football, Villa are now shopping in a different market than last summer.

Even if it's only the Europa Conference League, it gives players that extra incentive to make the move to the Midlands club.

As Taylor touched upon, there's interest in some high-profile players, with journalist Dean Jones confirming to GIVEMESPORT that Juventus winger Chiesa is a player Villa are looking at.

With Torres also on his way to Villa Park, Emery is looking to sign players with real European pedigree after their excellent turnaround under the Spaniard last term.

Is there a chance Villa could sign Williams?

Anything is possible, but it certainly won't be easy.

The £45m release clause is a reasonable fee for a young talent already producing in a top league, but you'd imagine he's fairly comfortable at Bilbao.

Having grown up in and around the Basque region, Williams may feel happy that he's playing regularly in the place where he was born.

However, Bilbao won't be competing in Europe next season, which could give Williams a reason to take a risk and try test himself in a new league with Villa.