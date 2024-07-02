Highlights Spain's irrepressible winger Nico Williams has lit up Euro 2024, leaving opposition full-backs dazed with his direct dribbling.

The Athletic Club academy graduate has been targeted by several Premier League clubs this summer.

Williams has an inviting £49m release clause but earns exorbitant wages at the Basque giants.

When Nico Williams allowed his mind to drift towards a potential future as a professional footballer, he had two dreams; make an appearance in Spain's top flight and play alongside his older brother Inaki. The prodigious winger ticked off both of those objectives on the same day in April 2021 while he was still 18.

Over the subsequent three years, Williams has surpassed landmarks beyond even his childhood daydreams. The star of Spain's Euro 2024 campaign has finally stepped out of his brother's shadow and could even leave the only professional team that either of them has ever known - Atheltic Club.

Clubs from across Europe, including an ever-expanding gaggle of Premier League teams, are becoming increasingly interested in the jet-heeled winger. As Williams braces himself for yet more unthinkable accolades, here's a closer look at the sought-after talent.

Career So Far

Born and raised in the Basque country

Nico Williams may be one of the most exciting young players in world football, but he is hardly the star of his own family. It's a story that has been frequently told in recent years and loses no sense of significance with each repeat. As the youngest Williams brother only discovered when he was 10, his parents, Felix and Maria, made the trek from Ghana to Spain almost entirely on foot.

Evading con artists, traffickers and worse, the brave couple were detained by the Spanish civil guard at Melilla, the Spanish enclave at the northern tip of Africa. Thanks to the cunning advice of a lawyer from the Catholic aid organisation Caritas, the Williams' convinced the authorities that they were fleeing war-torn Liberia and earned passage into Spain. No wonder both sons waste no opportunity to hail their parents as "superheroes".

I will forever appreciate what my father and my mother did for us - they are fighters, they instilled in us respect, hard work, every day, that nobody gifts you anything.

Nico's brother Inaki was born in Pamplona within months of their arrival in Pamplona - Maria had not known she was pregnant while walking across the Sahara desert barefoot. Soon after Nico came along in July 2002, Felix went to London in search of more lucrative employment. Taking on the mantle of a surrogate father, Inaki would pick Nico up from school with a sandwich and took on work as a referee in children's games to earn an extra €10. The younger Williams freely admits that he "had it easier" than his brother, but that's not to say that he is a soft touch.

Nico Williams came on shortly before Inaki as a second-half substitute for Athletic against Real Valladolid in April 2021, achieving two dreams in one afternoon. After Williams Sr teed up Raul Garcia for Athletic's second goal of a 2-2 draw, he wrapped one arm around the scorer before ushering Nico under his other shoulder. Following the match, a proud older brother posted on social media: "Step by step, no one gave you anything for free. Work, work and more work. What mum and dad taught us."

All of that work has paid off in the last two seasons. The 2022/23 campaign proved to be Nico's breakout year, establishing himself as a regular in an upwardly mobile Athletic side with 10 direct goal contributions in Spain's top flight. Williams' output exploded last term, as he teed up 19 goals for his Athletic teammates (while scoring eight himself). Only the Bayer Leverkusen pair of Florian Wirtz and Alejandro Grimaldo (both with 20) racked up more assists across all competitions for a club in Europe's top five leagues last season, per Transfermarkt.

Williams particularly shone in Athletic's historic Copa del Rey campaign last term. The club's mythical gabarra (barge) was dusted off and hauled out of storage to celebrate Athletic's first trophy in 40 years. Williams was insatiable during the showpiece event, attempting a staggering 17 dribbles and setting up Oihan Sancet's equaliser in a 1-1 draw before prevailing against Mallorca on penalties.

Nico Williams' Athletic Club Stats Across All Competitions Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 2 0 0 2021/22 40 3 1 2022/23 43 9 6 2023/24 37 8 19

Favourite Position

Traditional winger

Gaizka Garitano was the first Athletic manager to promote Williams to the senior side, giving the youngster a spot on the bench for the Basque derby against Real Sociedad. Garitano was dismissed before he handed Williams any minutes, but had already established the forward's clear strength. "He plays on the right wing," Garitano told the BBC, "he drives with both legs and, being ambidextrous, he has access from both sides."

Initially far more comfortable on the right flank, Williams has developed an ease on either wing. A natural right footer, the speed merchant has no qualms letting rip with his theoretically weaker side. Of his first 11 La Liga goals, Williams scored six with his right foot and five with his left.

Only 22 in July, Williams is not the full package just yet. According to Spain captain Alvaro Morata, the talented forward could become even better if he focuses on what he does without the ball. Williams relayed the advice given to him by Morata in an interview with La Vanguardia:

He keeps telling me that my biggest area for improvement is off-the-ball movement, making runs, and positioning. He says I'm very good with the ball at my feet, but I need to move and position myself better.

Style of Play

Deadly dribbler

Ahead of Euro 2024, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente gushed that Williams has "a gift from God". Any fans unfamiliar with the winger's approach would soon discover that this divine ability lies in the blur of his feet. Williams is so fast that the most common critique he got while breaking into Athletic's first team was to "slow down".

While this allowed the youngster more time to assess his options, it also afforded his teammates a chance to catch up with him. Williams doesn't so much brush off opponents as bully them, leaving opposition full-backs whirling around in a daze.

Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo was put through the torment of marking Williams in the group stages of Euro 2024. At the end of the contest, the Azzurri manager Luciano Spalletti could only lament: "If there's a player who can sprint at 34kph and our quickest player goes at 29kph, then there's a big gulf." That dizzying display was the fifth time this season Williams had attempted a double-digit tally of dribbles in the same game.

Nico Williams' 2023/24 La Liga Stats Stat Value (per 90) Rank* Open play assists 0.39 3rd Open play expected assists 0.25 7th Dribbles attempted 7.7 2nd Dribbles completed 3.4 1st Carries into the final third 2.5 4th *Considering La Liga players with at least 900 minutes

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams racked up nine assists following a ball carry (running five metres or more with the ball) across all competitions in 2023/24 - a tally no other player from Europe's top five leagues could better.

Contract and Wages

Inviting release clause

As speculation builds around the star winger, Athletic president Jon Uriarte insisted: "We are not worried." This public stance of self-belief likely stems from Williams signing a new deal as recently as December 2023, extending his stay at the club until June 2027. The forward who celebrates his 22nd birthday two days before the final of Euro 2024 is reportedly earning more than €200,000 (£170,000) per week. Williams' brother Inaki is the only La Liga player not contracted to one of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid who takes home more than the well-paid youngster.

While this steep salary has led to reports of exorbitant wage demands, interested clubs may be tempted to fund Williams' salary with the money they could save on his transfer fee. Alongside the eye-watering pay packet, Williams' new contract included a relatively affordable release clause of £49m.

Whether Williams moves to pastures new or not, he has been keen to stress that his extravagant income will not impact his personality. "I insist that the people closest to me do not let me have birds on my head," Williams smiled. "If I stray, don't worry, my mother is there."

Related Why Nico Williams' Wages Are Already so High at Athletic Bilbao He hasn’t even played Champions League football but could make more than Kylian Mbappe, Virgil van Dijk and Kai Havertz next season.

Nico Williams' Future

Multiple Premier League clubs are circling

Chelsea are one of several Premier League clubs thought to be interested in the spritely winger. If Williams did move to the Blues, he would be the second family member employed by the capital club. Nico's father Felix used to tear tickets outside Stamford Bridge, as well as working in the nearby shopping centre and - in the words of Inaki - doing "any job nobody wanted".

The top-flight outfit may be put off by the financial deal Williams is angling for. Given his healthy salary at Athletic, the Spain international is thought to be asking for a basic wage of £250,000 per week. That figure - before bonuses are considered - would make Williams Chelsea's second-highest-paid player behind Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal only have two earners above the quarter-million threshold. The back-to-back Premier League runners-up are 'aware' of the winger's situation but are also reluctant to engage in concrete contract talks with such a highly-priced asset. Cash-strapped Barcelona would have to pull off an accounting miracle to find the funds to turn their interest in Williams into a tangible move. The Catalan winger Lamine Yamal, who has formed a wonderful partnership with the Athletic forward at international level, said: "If I could sign a player from the national team for Barcelona? Nico Williams, for sure."

As for the youngster, he isn't fazed by the attention. "Everything that comes from the outside is good, it means I'm doing my job well," Williams shrugged in June 2024. "All children dream of big clubs noticing them." Nico achieved his childhood dreams long ago.

Stats via Transfermarkt, FBref and Opta. Correct as of 1st July 2024.