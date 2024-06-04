Highlights Chelsea interested in Nico Williams, but his €50 million release clause and high weekly wage demands pose potential obstacles.

Thanks to added interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Barcelona, competition for Williams' signature remains fierce.

Chelsea's pursuit of Williams could be impacted by their need to fill multiple positions this summer, depending on potential outgoings.

Chelsea are huge admirers of Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, according to The Athletic, despite the Spaniard boasting a release clause of €50 million. That said, the report suggests the 21-year-old’s weekly wage demands could be a potential stumbling block in their pursual.

The club’s recent hire of Enzo Maresca, following the departure of former boss Mauricio Pochettino, precedes a new era in the west of the capital, with the Italian custodian looking to make his first signing since his appointment from newly promoted outfit Leicester City.

According to the report, Chelsea are in the market for a new centre forward - as they are every summer - while a centre-back and a new winger is also a position of need this summer. Whether those positions are filled, however, could depend on potential summer outgoings.

Williams’ Wages Could Be Stumbling Block

Olise and Eze also eyed

Writing in The Athletic’s Transfer DealSheet, writers Adam Leventhal and David Ornstein have revealed that Williams, a £172,450-per-week earner in Spain, per Caplogy, is one of many that Chelsea have on their candidate list. A pacey wide man, there may be concerns about whether he'd be worthy of such a hefty weekly wage given his lack of experience at the top level. For reference, he has just north of a century of appearances (103) in La Liga and has zero experience in the Champions League.

“Nico Williams, who they like, has a release clause of €50 million. The stumbling block with the 21-year-old Spain international is his wage demands.”

Back in May, Liverpool’s pursuit of Williams, previously hailed as ‘incredible’ by scout Jacek Kulig, came to an end thanks to his extortionate wage demands, with him wanting to be paid more than talisman Mohamed Salah.

And the same issue could arise for Chelsea, as journalist Graeme Bailey told Rousing the Kop that he’d ideally like a deal worth £300,000 per week, comprising a £250,000 base salary plus bonuses. Should the Williams deal fail to come to fruition, Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are also of interest - and with them, Chelsea would have a guarantee of Premier League experience, which is something that Williams cannot provide.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Williams has scored 20 goals and recorded a further 24 assists across his 122-game Athletic Club career.

Arsenal to Provide Competition for Williams

Newcastle United and Barcelona also interested

With Arsenal also interested in the young winger, the race for his signature will be all but plain sailing for Todd Boehly and Co, as Charles Watts recently told CaughtOffside that Mikel Arteta and his team have Williams high on their list of summer targets. According to The Athletic's report, Newcastle United and Barcelona also join the London duo as a potential destination for the 13-cap Spain international.

Nico Williams' 23/24 La Liga Stats vs Athletic Club Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,283 5th Goals 5 4th Assists 11 1st Shots per game 1.8 3rd Dribbles per game 2.8 1st Key passes per game 1.5 1st Overall rating 7.16 1st

Despite Chelsea finishing sixth in the Premier League table, Manchester United’s FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City means they now take over the Blues’ Europa League spot. As a result, Maresca’s men will be succumbing to playing in the continent's third tier competition: the Europa Conference League.

Something the Gunners can offer that Chelsea cannot, however, is Champions League action. A player of Williams’ calibre will want to be plying his trade at the highest level. The two capital clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea, are also embroiled in a tug-of-war transfer battle for RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko as the striker weighs up his options ahead of a potentially career-defining move.