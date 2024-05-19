Highlights Liverpool are interested in Nico Williams but his high wage demands and La Liga preference might halt any deal.

Williams is rumoured to be looking for a deal that would make him the club's highest-paid player.

Fabrizio Romano says Luis Diaz happy at Liverpool despite rumours he wants to leave this summer.

Liverpool really like Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams ahead of the summer but his extortionate wage demands and preference to remain in La Liga are likely to stop any deal happening, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Reds are set for their first transfer window under a new leadership group and manager within Anfield, as Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and Arne Slot look to continue Jurgen Klopp's success when he departs the club following their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

The Merseyside club are already guaranteed a third-place finish in the Premier League standings, with Champions League football secured for next season for prospective new signings like Williams.

Liverpool Target Williams has big Demands

The winger is asking for as much as a £300,000-a-week deal

Bailey told Rousing the Kop that while Liverpool like Williams and believe he is a "top winger", they have been surprised by the Spaniard's financial demands with the 21-year-old seeking a £250,000-a-week contract, plus bonuses, which would see him be Liverpool's best-paid player.

Fellow journalist Dean Jones previously said that could mean the Reds would have to pay him around £300,000-a-week, which would make him the club's highest-paid star according to Bailey,

However, the player himself looks to be favouring staying in La Liga with Barcelona rather than making the move to the Premier League.

Bailey said:

"The won’t pay him what he’s looking for at the moment. He’d be Liverpool’s highest paid player, as he would if he went to any club in England. "He’s been asking for £250,000 per week plus appearance money. The English clubs who like him, and they all like him a lot, they think he’s a terrific player, but it seems as if he’s edging towards Barcelona. So, I think that’s what they’re putting it down to really. "Will the situation change? Possibly. But at this moment in time it doesn’t look as if he’s pushing to come to England which is part of the reason for his demands. “Liverpool very much like him, he’s a top winger, top performer. Liverpool were one of the ones who have done their homework on him.”

It appears as though Williams' reluctance to move to England is why he is looking to secure such a lucrative contract, but it would certainly be out of character for Liverpool to offer the youngster those wages when Spotrac says that the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson earn £220,000-a-week and £150,000-a-week comparatively.

Williams - described as being a "dazzling" player by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - has made a big impact in the Basque country, scoring 19 goals and assisting 23 in 120 appearances for Bilbao, with his electric pace often causing the opposition big issues.

Meanwhile, Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been heavily linked with a move away to either Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona himself, while doubts remain over Mohamed Salah's future with just over a year remaining on his contract at Anfield.

Luis Diaz is 'Happy' at Liverpool

The Reds are also 'very happy' with the Colombian

Despite recent reports suggesting Diaz and his agent are looking to find a way out of Merseyside this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT this week that the 27-year-old is happy to remain at the club to work under incoming boss Slot, and that Liverpool want to keep him as well.

While the South American attacker has sometimes flattered to deceive and not always been a consistent starter under Klopp, he has still provided 24 goals and 13 assists in 97 appearances for the Reds and is capable of producing that moment of magic in the final third that can make a big difference to his team.

Liverpool may be in the market for a new wide forward, but it doesn't mean that Diaz will necessarily be leaving as a result.

