Highlights Nicolas Cage set to star in John Madden biopic, focusing on the Madden video game franchise's origins.

The film may also cover Madden's time as an NFL coach and broadcaster.

The Madden franchise has generated billions of dollars for EA Sports.

A John Madden biopic is in the works, and the film now has its star.

As reported by Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, Nicolas Cage has been cast to play the legendary head coach, broadcaster and video game mogul.

The film's director, David O. Russell, commented on why he felt Cage was the best choice to play Madden.

Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden.

The film does not yet have a release date, but it has been in the works for years. The film will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

What will the film primarily focus on? Well, it's no coincidence that this news comes just one day before Madden 25 is set to be released.

Will Cage Make a Convincing John Madden?

The Madden film will focus on the origins of the Madden video game franchise.

While the film is set to primarily focus on how John Madden and EA Sports collaborated to form the Madden franchise, Russell did seem to suggest that some of Madden's time as an NFL head coach would be featured in the film as well.

Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.

Madden of course, coached the Las Vegas Raiders (then Oakland Raiders) for 10 seasons, before retiring from coaching at just 42 years old, citing occupational burnout. His run as a head coach, while cut short, was still enough for many to peg him as one of the greatest coaches in league history.

John Madden's NFL Coaching Record Year Record Season Result 1969 12-1-1 Lost AFL Championship Game 1970 8-4-2 Lost AFC Championship Game 1971 8-4-2 Missed Playoffs 1972 10-3-1 Lost in Divisional Round 1973 9-4-1 Lost AFC Championship Game 1974 12-2 Lost AFC Championship Game 1975 11-3 Lost AFC Championship Game 1976 13-1 Won Super Bowl 11 1977 11-2 Lost AFC Championship Game 1978 9-7 Missed Playoffs Total 103-32-7 (.750) -

From there, Madden moved into broadcasting, which is how modern fans mostly remember him. He was the no.1 color commentator in the sport for more than three decades, before retiring after the 2008 season.

Madden also used his image and likeness to help launch the most iconic football video game franchise of all time.

Madden began talks with Electronic Arts in the 1980s, and eventually John Madden Football was released in 1988. The franchise soon began releasing an annual edition of the game, and renamed the franchise to Madden NFL, starting in 1993.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Madden franchise has sold over 130 million copies (via Forbes) and has generated over $4 billion in sales.

Ironically, Madden's name is perhaps now more synonymous with the video game, despite having won a super bowl as a head coach and never having a losing season. He was also an extremely accomplished broadcaster, winning 16 Sports Emmy Awards.

Cage will now be tasked with portraying one of football's most beloved figures. Madden passed away in 2021 at the age of 85.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise.