Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is set to learn on Monday whether he will face any consequences after footage surfaced showing him placing his hand on Morato's face during Sunday afternoon's heated 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, according to reports. The Premier League affair broke down into anarchy during added time, as the Blues were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

James Ward-Prowse received a second yellow card and was sent off for delaying the restart, leading to 13 minutes of stoppage time as Nuno Espirito Santo's side resorted to time-wasting tactics. As the match neared its conclusion, tensions between both dugouts reached boiling point, as the Blues seemed unhappy at a reaction Neco Williams made towards Marc Cucurella.

Coaches, managers, and even substitutes spilled onto the pitch as the chaos unfolded. Among them was Nicolas Jackson, who had been substituted for Christopher Nkunku in the 81st minute. However, that didn’t stop him from getting involved in the commotion, with footage showing him reaching out toward Forest’s Morato. Jackson was eventually pulled away by his teammates as tempers flared and words were exchanged between the players.

Jackson Facing Potential Punishment

FA set to review referee's report on incident

Surprisingly, once referee Chris Kavanagh managed to restore order, Jackson was one of the few players who avoided a booking. Instead, yellow cards were handed to Williams and Cucurella, as well as Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. But it doesn't look good for Jackson after new footage reveals he could be in trouble.

Per the Guardian, VAR officials confirmed they had reviewed the incident but did not deem it serious enough to warrant overturning the on-field referee's decision to issue yellow cards to only two players. The PGMOL considers the matter closed, and Jackson is expected to avoid further punishment, though the Football Association will make a final decision after reviewing the referee’s report.

Chelsea also face an FA hearing and a potential £25,000 fine, having had six players booked for the second time this season. It remains to be seen whether the chaotic scenes will be judged as bringing the game into disrepute, aside from any potential individual disciplinary charges.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have accumulated the most yellow cards in the Premier League this season, having been brandished 27 yellow cards heading into the October internationals, three more than Manchester United (24).

Enzo Maresca Hails His Team's 'Spirit'

The Chelsea boss had a different opinion on the pandemonium

Wesley Fofana was one of those booked, and he and Cucurella will miss the Liverpool fixture under the totting-up procedure. But Blues boss Maresca said he liked what he saw from his team when tempers flared.

“If you ask me if I prefer when something like that happens – I like the spirit of our team,” Maresca said.

“In terms of emotion, the team is fighting altogether, and I don’t think some of them lose their heads. They were, all of them, in the game. I was happy with that."

He continued: “For sure, there are things that we can control and do better, and probably this is one of the things. But the way they are fighting together, the way they are doing things together, I’m very happy.”

Forest manager, Nuno Espírito Santo, who was himself booked, refused to condemn James Ward-Prowse for the deliberate grabbing of the ball that led to his sending-off. “He did it for the team,” he said. “It was one versus one. What I am trying to say is, ‘Please referees understand that we are there on the touchline and on the pitch. It is very emotional.’”