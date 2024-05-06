Highlights Many have expressed doubts over Nicolas Jackson during his debut season with Chelsea.

However, when compared with club icon Didier Drogba, it seems as though the striker deserves a little more patience.

Jackson's stats prove he can excel with time, dismissing the need for Chelsea to urgently sign a new striker.

It was only a few months ago that Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson was being dubbed the "flop of the season". But while it is true that the Senegalese forward - who joined from Villareal last summer for £35 million - is often pictured with his head sinking below his shoulders, and his raw talent has frustrated the Stamford Bridge faithful more often than it has pleased them, there is far more to the matter than what meets the eye.

In point of fact, in comparison to his more illustrious predecessors to have led the line for the Blues, the 22-year-old is doing a better job of fulfilling expectations than they did in their maiden season. And after his brace against West Ham United in a statement 5-0 Premier League thrashing this weekend, Jackson continues to show hints of impending redemption after a slow start in England.

Of those forerunners, a certain Didier Drogba - who is often cited as one of the best Premier League strikers of all time after his 164 goals in 381 appearances over two spells helped Chelsea to four Premier League titles and a first Champions League triumph - has offered Jackson an insight into atonement. When comparing stats between the two in their debut season, it appears that west London isn't necessarily a graveyard for the revered striker, but more a destination that warrants a period of acclimatisation.

Given more time, Jackson could well shine in blue. As shown in this statistical comparison, the club may not need to spend big on a star name like Victor Osimhen when they potentially have a fine option on board already.

Shooting Stats

Jackson outshines Drogba

Nicolas Jackson vs Didier Drogba - Shooting (PL Debut Season) Statistic Nicolas Jackson Didier Drogba Goals 13 10 Penalty Goals 0 0 Goals Per Match 0.41 0.38 Big Chances Scored 10 N/A Big Chances Missed 22 N/A

Jackson's winner against Tottenham a week ago, coupled with his brace against West Ham on Saturday afternoon, meant that the Senegalese international has now surpassed Drogba's tally of 10 goals in his debut Premier League campaign. Having also maintained a better goals-per-match ratio, the current Chelsea number nine has outperformed his Ivorian predecessor.

Certainly, this makes for promising reading for Blues fans, who will hope that their cut-price forward can kick on and reach the heights Drogba did. To have made a better goalscoring start to life in London serves as a reminder that strikers sometimes need more time, especially when each summer sees such an overload of talents under the Todd Bohely regime throw a spanner in the works of any strive for a prolonged period of confidence and team building.

Although a statistical comparison isn't available for the big chances scored and missed segment because it's a relatively new analytic, it must still be said that Jackson's wastefulness is a problem worth noting, with his 22 big chances missed among the highest of any striker in the Premier League this term. Nevertheless, his shooting stats against Drogba are encouraging.

Team Play Stats

No room to separate the two in chance creation

Nicolas Jackson vs Didier Drogba - Team Play (PL Debut Season) Statistic Nicolas Jackson Didier Drogba Assists 5 5

With the statistician era an up-and-coming strand of football, Drogba's 2004/05 Premier League season has failed to bring about statistics of chance creation other than total assists. Even so, just the fact both him and Jackson notched five assists in their debut seasons should be enough to paint the picture that the latter's unhurried start isn't a cause for concern.

Further to this, the Senegalese international's big frame has helped him to draw attention to his holdup play, often doing the dirty work to allow players such as Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer to play their way into games. A pass success rate of 77.84% isn't too bad for a striker who is slated for his sloppy play upfront by rival fans. Meanwhile, his pace unlocks Chelsea's counterattacking potential, as shown particularly by his blistering but ineffective cameo versus Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

Verdict

Trophies helped Drogba avoid criticism, but Jackson has time on his side

All that glitters seems to be gold when things are going right. That's certainly the case with Drogba in his early days at Chelsea as, under Jose Mourinho's fine-tuning, the Blues won back-to-back Premier League titles. This helped the Ivorian avoid unwanted expectations and scrutiny because there was no necessity to perform straight away.

In direct contrast, Jackson is in trouble of being buried under pressure. After the failures of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, and the dilating distance between Chelsea and their next piece of silverware, there is a burden of responsibility placed on his shoulders. But after comparing his stats with Drogba, there clearly isn't a need for Boehly to hit the panic button and sign a new striker this summer. At 22 years old and at a price of just £30m, Jackson might just have exceeded expectations in his first season, even if a worrying league position has blinded Blues' supporters.

All stats via the official Premier League website (as of 06/05/24).