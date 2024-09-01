Key Takeaways Nicolas Jackson played well against Crystal Palace but missed crucial late chances which could have won Chelsea the match.

Jackson's inconsistency in front of goal on Sunday emphasised the club's shortcomings to sign a reliable number nine in the summer.

Enzo Maresca hasn't ruled out a move for a new striker in the January transfer window.

Amidst the fallout from Chelsea's 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace, one notion was shared around social media that shared a similar sentiment to the Chelsea recruitment team through summer. During the summer transfer window, which slammed shut on the 30th of August, the Blues were searching continuously for a new striker to lead the Stamford Bridge front-line.

Despite heavy links with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, they never did secure their new forward, instead being left nearly solely with Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson. In their first game since the window's closure, he was the man entrusted with leading the Chelsea attack and got off to a great start after he slid home a squared pass from Cole Palmer to get his side into the lead.

Later in the game, after Eberechi Eze got Palace level with a wonderful strike, Jackson would be presented with two big opportunities to get Chelsea all three points, but failed to make the net ripple with either of the high-percentile opportunities.

Though the 23-year-old's earlier goal did technically ensure the west London outfit walked away with one point, the Chelsea conglomerate would not have been too happy with his late misses at the game's death, which could have seen the hosts win the match. Consequently, they may potentially be ruing their failure to sign a new forward this summer.

Jackson's Misses Highlights Chelsea Issues

Striker's impressive overall performance marred by late chances

Before starting these remarks, it is important to note one thing. That being that Jackson is certainly not a bad player, nor a bad option for Chelsea to have. Young, deceptively quick and impressively physical, the 23-year-old netted 14 non-penalty goals in the Premier League last season, whilst adding five assists, and has notched a goal in each of his last two matches so far this season.

There is certainly plenty of potential for the Senegalese international to become the ruthless number nine that the Blues need, but he is essentially the club's only option to fill that role until January, at least. The likes of Christopher Nkunku and Joao Félix can do a job in the role, but their talents are best utilised elsewhere on the field, whereas other options like David Datro Fofana, Deivid Washington and Marc Guiu may not be ready to step up to the Stamford Bridge plate just yet.

While there are far, far worse options that Chelsea could be stuck with up front in the world of football, there may be plenty more who would stick the ball away for a goal on a move consistent basis than Jackson. Despite his 14-goal-haul in his maiden Premier League campaign, he also came among the highest tallies of big chances missed, with 24 in the league alone. He also averaged 2.3 shots a game, with 1.2 of them on target. This leaves him with a goal conversion rate of just 18%.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Jackson underperformed his xG by 4.64 goals last season. The worst underperformance in the Premier League last season was by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (7 goals from 12.93 xG).

For added context, Jackson ended up 12th in the Premier League scoring charts last term, which isn't bad. However, plenty of those who lay ahead of him in last season's list converted far, far more of their big chances. Alexander Isak, for instance, only missed three less big chances than Jackson last season, but found the net seven more times.

Similar stories can be found elsewhere. Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jackson's counterpart against Palace on Super Sunday, scored an unsuspecting two more goals than Jackson, but missed less big chances than him by a whopping 17.

Big chances missed, of course, are not the defining metric of a forward. After all, Erling Haaland won the Golden Boot last season with 27 goals, but also topped the BCM charts with 34, 10 more than Jackson, and seven clear of second-placed Nunez. But this can also point towards just how much service and how many chances the Norwegian gets at Manchester City.

Chelsea, in their ever-transitional stage, are not a chance-creating football monopoly like the Citizens are. So, yes, while Jackson has all the IQ, physicality and awareness of a top-level forward, his slight lack of a clinical edge may hold Chelsea back in their most vital of times, leading to a potential regret behind not securing a new nine this summer.

Nicolas Jackson 23/24 Premier League stats Goals 14 Assists 5 Shots on target p/g 1.2 Shots p/g 2.3 Big chances missed 24 Goal conversion % 18%

Maresca on New Striker: "We Will see"

The Italian did not rule out a fresh striker search

Enzo Maresca was not shy in answering questions regarding Chelsea's failed pursuit of a striker this summer, suggesting that a fresh search may be placed when the winter window opens in January. The Italian manager took questions surrounding Jackson's failed opportunitites, but also stated he did not particularly regret not signing a new forward over the summer, claiming he only wants a striker signed on their terms:

“We want players, but we wanted a player that we decide it has to be on our conditions. If a player is not here then it was not." “New striker in January? We will see."

Chelsea had launched attempts to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney this summer, but neither player ended up at Stamford Bridge. Toney instead opted for a move to the money by way of Al-Ahli, and Osimhen has stayed in Italy, where he has reportedly been exiled by Antonio Conte.