Chelsea romped to a 3-0 win away at West Ham United as Enzo Maresca's men continue to impress at the start of the new Premier League season. The Blues dominated most of the game at the London Stadium, although the Hammers were extremely poor defensively. Nicolas Jackson's fine form in front of goal continued, and he was at the double, first striking in the 4th minute.

Jadon Sancho made it two assists in two games, finding Jackson, who eased his way through a timid West Ham defence with pace before calmly slotting past Alphonse Areola. The Senegalese striker wreaked havoc from the off and nearly set Cole Palmer up for a second in the 11th minute, but the in-form English attacker sent his shot just wide of the post.

Jackson grabbed a brace in the 18th minute, and it was all too easy for the ex-Villarreal frontman. Moises Caicedo played him through on goal, and he got behind the hosts' defence before firing past Areola with aplomb. The 23-year-old, who was just handed a new contract extension, turned provider two minutes into the second half, setting up Palmer as the Blues broke on the counter, and the England international finished the move off in style.

Jackson came into the new season with a point to prove amid a war of words with Blues icon John Obi-Mikel. He hit back at Mikel, who had questioned the £65k-p/w forward's goalscoring prowess after an uninspiring outing in a 2-0 season-opening defeat to Manchester City.

Nicolas Jackson silences critics against West Ham

Jackson shows Mikel his worth

Jackson put in perhaps the best performance of his Chelsea career thus far at the London Stadium and deservedly was named man-of-the-match for his display. He has started hitting his stride, playing confidently and doing his talking on the pitch.

Mikel had raised concerns about Jackson's clinical nature in front of goal at the start of the season:

"We knew this problem from last season. To get a striker who scores goals. Jackson, yes, he does a little bit here and there, but we need a top striker like we did back in our day. Didier Drogba. We knew if you give him two or three chances he will score one. We've seen Haaland today. The first chance he got. The way he took the ball. The way he finished. This is a top, top striker with Premier League experience. We don't have that."

The 14-cap Senegal international told Mikel that he and other teammates were 'killing themselves for Africa'. He's since been a crucial member of Maresca's team, and the Dijbonker-born attacker's form hasn't gone unnoticed. Ex-Blues striker Demba Ba was impressed with what he saw from his compatriot against the Hammers, calling the display a "masterclass":

"Nicolas Jackson second goal is a masterclass on creating space. How he gets the defender out of position and gets in there is top level. Even better than the finishing itself.

Jackson's Impressive Stats vs West Ham

The Senegalese striker was the standout performer

Jackson shone at the London Stadium with another stellar showing, which bodes well for Chelsea under Maresca, given the forwards he has at his disposal. He was the best performer on the day and had the highest match rating (8.8), per SofaScore.

Jackson's Stats vs West Ham Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.77 Expected Assists (xA) 0.06 Shots on target 2 Shots off target 0 Big chances created 1 Dribble attempts 1 Accurate passes 14/17 (82%) Key passes 2 Long balls (acc.) 1 (0) Touches 30

Jackson is purring, and his goalscoring exploits suggest that he can expect a fruitful season in front of the goal. The Blues have had problems finding a solid outlet for several years but may have found their man who cost them £30 million in July 2023.

The in-form attacker has also been a reliable, creative outlet, as displayed by his one chance created and assist from his outing at the London Stadium. He was calm in possession, finding his man with 14 of 17 passing attempts and also helped his side break forward with two key passes.

Jackson could look to add to his tally when Chelsea clash with League Two outfit Barrow A.F.C on Tuesday (September 24) in the third round of the Carabao Cup. That said, Maresca might rest him for that game with a tricky test against Brighton next up in the league (September 28).

Jackson's Form Cools Regrets over Victor Osimhen

Chelsea failed to sign Osimhen in the summer

During the summer, there was much speculation over Jackson's future in Maresca's team as his club pursued Victor Osimhen to add a proven goalscorer to their ranks. The Napoli striker, now on loan at Galatasaray, had bagged 76 goals in 133 games for the Serie A giants.

However, Osimhen reportedly refused to take a significant pay cut on the reported £207,000 weekly wages he earned at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, with the Blues offering £130,000 p-w. Jackson has instead come to the fore and made his case to continue as Chelsea's main attacking outlet.

