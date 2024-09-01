Chelsea have made a name for themselves for offering their current stars extremely lengthy deals, with many of their current crop boasting contracts that stretch into 2030 and beyond in a bid to become one of the best teams in the world in the coming years - and reports have suggested that striker Nicolas Jackson will remain in that group, with the Senegalese striker agreeing terms on a deal that will see him extend his contract through to 2033.

Jackson, alongside the likes of Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Moises Caicedo and more, came into the top-flight last year with Chelsea on the back of a dismal season under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard. And whilst they struggled initially, the Blues were on fire under Mauricio Pochettino in the second half of the season, recording a sixth-placed finish. And with Jackson contributing to that, it has seen Enzo Maresca and his recruitment team reportedly offer him a new deal.

Nicolas Jackson 'Extends' Chelsea deal to 2033

The striker has been in top form in the past few months

The report by The Athletic's David Ornstein suggests that Jackson has agreed to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033 - an extra two years on his current contract, which runs out in June 2031.

The Senegal star - labelled as 'incredible' prior to his move to the Premier League - has agreed terms which have included an option to prolong that spell further, and the Blues are set to enjoy his talents for the next nine years - which would take Jackson right the way through to his 32nd birthday and beyond should he see out his contract in west London by that time.

Nicolas Jackson's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =2nd Goals 14 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1 8th Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 =3rd Match rating 7.07 3rd

Jackson is without doubt Chelsea's out-and-out striker after a move to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen failed on deadline day, and the Blues have paid full faith in him by offering him a contract that could see him finish 10 years at the club if he does see out his contract.

A decent record at Villarreal resulted in 12 La Liga goals in just 35 games, and with Jackson having only just turned 23, there is every reason to believe that he will only improve as a player going forward - and a 20-goal season in the top-flight might not be out of the question if they can improve the service given to him down the years.

Jackson Has Become Solid Chelsea Capture

The striker has turned his fortunes around since joining

The striker was brought in from Villarreal last summer, though he suffered a slow start to life in west London with just seven goals in the Premier League by the end of February - three of which came against Tottenham Hotspur back in November, when Ange Postecoglou's side were down to nine men.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jackson has 14 caps for Senegal, though he is yet to score for his country.

But a late resurgence towards the end of the campaign saw Jackson bag five goals and two assists in Chelsea's final eight games of the top-flight campaign, and after a goal and assists vs Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday, he is finally on his way back to being the striker that Chelsea fans will have wanted upon his arrival last year.

Chelsea have always had solid strikers in the form of Didier Drogba, Diego Costa, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Nicolas Anelka - and if Jackson can keep this form up throughout the years, he will go a long way to etching his name into folklore over the next decade.

