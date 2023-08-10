Arsenal could be focusing on some outgoings before the transfer window slams shut, and journalist Paul Brown has provided some insight after certain 'noises coming from France', while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have strengthened in three key positions this summer, so we could see some departures over the next few weeks.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz are the first three additions at the Emirates Stadium, reinforcing Mikel Arteta's squad in multiple areas.

As a result, some players may be deemed surplus to requirements, or could be searching for a new challenge with game time difficult to come by due to the increased competition.

David Raya is another who could sign on the dotted line for the north London club, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that Brentford and Arsenal have now agreed a fee for the Spaniard.

Arteta and his recruitment team aren't messing around this window, as they look to avoid missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City this campaign.

The Gunners got off to an excellent start to the season, but Pep Guardiola's quality throughout his squad kicked into gear towards the finish line.

As reinforcements continue to arrive, Arsenal will have to start offloading players, and journalist Brown has provided an update on someone who we could see depart this summer.

What has Brown said about Arsenal?

Brown has suggested that Nicolas Pepe, who is earning £140k-a-week at Arsenal, could have his contract ripped up, even thought the journalist believes it would be 'absolute madness'.

The report adds that Pepe has not future at the club, and Arsenal are going to struggle to get a decent fee for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It seems like absolute madness that a club would consider tearing up a contract for a player they paid so much money for, but I do think it's possible.

"I think we're in a new era now. Arsenal know they're not going to receive a fee that's acceptable to them for him. Is it worth him sticking around on the contract that he has if that's the only way to get rid of him?

"He's clearly a player that has no future there. I think it's possible they do it. So, we shall see. The noises coming from France certainly suggest that is likely to happen.

"I don't think anyone is pushing too hard to sign Pepe. There isn't much point sending him out on loan again.

"So yes, if they want him off the books, this might be the quickest and easiest way. They might have to swallow a pill and just do it."

What's next for Arsenal?

As mentioned, we could see a few outgoings to make way for potential new signings at the Emirates.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Takehiro Tomiyasu is being targeted by Inter Milan.

The Japanese defender may have fallen down the pecking order after the signing of Timber.

Journalist Brown has previously told GMS that the Gunners are willing to listen to offers for both Thomas Partey and Jorginho, after Rice has given Arteta an extra option in the middle of the park.