Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe's career at the Emirates has been a 'disaster' says journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old joined the Gunners in a big-money move, but it's only going downhill since then.

Arsenal news - Nicolas Pepe

Pepe signed for Arsenal for a club-record fee of £72m from French club Lille. The Ivory Coast international arrived with high expectations from Arsenal fans due to his record in France and the extortionate price tag they were willing to pay for him and the £140k-a-week wages he is earning.

Pepe scored 37 goals and provided 18 assists in 79 games for Lille before making the move to England, so it's fair to see why Arsenal fans were excited to see their new winger in action at the time.

However, after a few years of disappointment, Pepe joined OGC Nice on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window of this season.

After Pepe's loan move was announced, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke about the winger and why he was allowed to leave the Emirates.

He said: "I think Nico has tried to deal with that [the price tag] in the best possible way, he is not responsible for the price a club pays for him. He has tried everything, his attitude and the way he is, is just phenomenal. You just have to meet the person because you just love him for the way he is."

What has Jones said about Pepe?

Jones has suggested that Pepe's Arsenal tenure could be over with the whole transfer being a bit of a disaster.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't really see any way back for him. He's clearly contemplating another year out on loan. It's a deal that's cost them a lot of money and it's been a disaster."

Could Pepe still have a future at Arsenal?

Since joining Nice, Pepe has started 15 Ligue 1 games, scoring just three non-penalty goals, as per FBref.

The Ivorian is yet to provide a league assist since joining the club and is hardly setting the world alight back in France.

If Pepe had of signed for Nice and shown the performances he was producing before joining Arsenal, then maybe there could have been a space in Arteta's current squad for the 27-year-old to rival Bukayo Saka.

However, it's simply been an average loan spell for Pepe and, due to Arsenal's sensational season, it would take a mightily impressive spell at Nice to break into this side next season.