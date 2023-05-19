Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is likely to see his contract out at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has struggled to make it since his move to the Gunners, and is currently out on loan.

Arsenal transfer news - Nicolas Pepe

Pepe signed for Arsenal for a fee of £72m from Lille, according to the BBC.

At the time, Pepe was the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history, behind Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, and Virgil van Dijk.

However, the Ivorian didn't live up to his price tag looking at his performances in England's top flight, scoring 16 goals in 80 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Pepe, who is earning £140k-a-week at the Emirates, is out of contract at the end of next season, so Arsenal have a decision to make in the summer transfer window.

With the OGC Nice loanee currently playing in France, Mikel Arteta clearly doesn't need the forward, but they could struggle to recoup the transfer fee they paid for him.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal could allow seven players to leave at the end of the season, including Pepe.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect Pepe to play for the Gunners again, and journalist Brown believes he could see out his contract.

What has Brown said about Pepe?

Brown has suggested that he doesn't see Arsenal receiving the fee they paid for Pepe and expects him to see out his contract at the Gunners.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They won't be getting a club-record fee for him going out. I'm not sure they're going to get anything for Pepe as it wouldn't surprise me if he just wants to see his contract out."

How has Pepe performed for Arsenal?

As mentioned, Pepe didn't contribute an awful lot in the Premier League.

However, the former Angers SCO winger showed his effectiveness in Europe during his time in England.

As per Transfermarkt, Pepe scored eight goals and provided six assists in just 19 appearances in the Europa League for the Gunners.

Before joining Nice on loan, Pepe averaged a 6.64 Sofascore rating in the Premier League during the last full season he played for the club.

The Ivory Coast international started just five league games, so it's no surprise he was sent out on loan, with Arsenal likely to be hoping he could perform well enough for them to receive a reasonable fee for him.