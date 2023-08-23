Highlights Nicolas Pepe signing for Arsenal may not have been as big a disaster as initially thought.

Comparisons with other struggling wingers, such as Sancho and Antony, show that Pepe actually performed pretty well.

Pepe's future at Arsenal looks uncertain, as he has been left out of the squad this season and is likely to be sold, with a move abroad being the most likely outcome.

Nicolas Pepe has largely been seen as an unsuccessful signing for Arsenal, but some interesting statistics have surfaced that may prove his signing was not as big a disaster as first thought.

The Ivorian winger was brought in from French outfit, Lille, for a massive transfer fee of £72 million in 2019 after impressing in Ligue 1 during the 2018/19 season.

He managed to score 22 times in the league as well as assisting his teammates on 11 occasions from a total of 38 appearances. This is not far off a goal contribution every game, and Arsenal - managed by Unai Emery at the time - were interested enough to splash a record fee to secure his signature.

This record has since been beaten by Declan Rice's £105 million sum, but Pepe remains the second most expensive signing in the Gunners' history. It is safe to say this has not gone to plan.

Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal - where did it go wrong?

Upon joining the club, it was apparent that he was brought in to be the main man on the right wing with a substitute appearance in a 1-0 win over Newcastle and a full debut shortly after at Anfield as the team fell to a 3-1 defeat to the eventual champions.

A 3-2 win over Aston Villa at the Emirates saw Pepe bag his first goal for the club from the penalty spot. He was part of a struggling Arsenal team under Emery for the first half of his debut campaign in England before the manager eventually lost his job and was replaced by Mikel Arteta.

Despite being a goalscorer in Arteta's first win in the Arsenal dugout - a 2-0 victory over Manchester United - all has not gone to plan for the winger since the Spanish boss arrived at the club. His first league season saw him contribute five goals and six assists in 31 games, which is not too impressive for a club like Arsenal.

2020/21 was a more fruitful year for the Ivory Coast international, with a lack of fans in the stadiums due to lockdown perhaps helping his confidence. He doubled his league tally from the previous season to reach 10 goals.

The reality of the situation became apparent over time as Arteta began to select Pepe on fewer and fewer occasions, with his number of appearances spiralling from season to season. Only 20 Premier League outings in 2021/22 saw him score a single goal and provide two assists.

Perhaps being figured out somewhat by opponents, the pacey wide-man was constantly looking to cut inside to his stronger left side and get an effort at goal. His confidence also looked to have taken a knock with some poor performances and lack of game time affecting his rhythm.

In the summer of 2022, a loan move to Nice in France was confirmed with Bukayo Saka seen as the firm first-choice right-winger at the club.

Looking purely at the numbers, the £72 million move doesn't look quite as bad as it is sometimes labelled.

Nicolas Pepe in comparison with Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Antony

A couple of wingers that have also famously struggled to adapt to the Premier League are Manchester United duo Antony and Sancho. The pair have perhaps not been looked upon as harshly as Pepe has been, but a Reddit post has emerged to show that this maybe shouldn't be the case.

Both Sancho and Antony were individually more expensive than the Arsenal winger, as they cost £73 million from Borussia Dortmund and £82 million from Ajax respectively.

The Ivorian has, however, managed to score more goals than both players combined, with a total of 27 Arsenal goals compared to their combined 20. It does not stop there as Pepe also managed to assist 21 times for the Gunners, whereas Sancho and Antony have a combined nine assists.

This means the United duo's goal contributions added together are less than Pepe's on his own. Arsenal's forgotten man has a goal-contribution per 90 ratio that is more than twice as good as his United counterparts.

It is hard to put him down as the bigger flop of the three players after seeing such strong evidence to the contrary. While there are more aspects to football, goals are quite an important metric for a forward.

Now, when Pepe is put in comparison with the most expensive winger in the league's history in the form of Grealish, it is a very similar tale. Granted, the English winger has just played a big part in Manchester City completing a historic treble, meaning his contributions in the other areas of the game are likely to be greater than Pepe's.

Grealish falls short by 22 goal contributions but may be saved by the fact he plays in a dominant City team that shares the goals around with someone like Erling Haaland up front to do a lot of that work in comparison to Pepe playing in a struggling Arsenal side for the majority of his time in London.

It just goes to show that numbers don't always tell the full story, but can also take you by surprise when taken in isolation.

What next for Nicolas Pepe?

According to the Metro, the 28-year-old has turned down a proposed move to Besiktas in recent days, with an unnamed Saudi Pro League side now leading the race for his signature.

Arteta looks set to move some players on as he desperately tries to reduce the number of players in his squad, and Pepe looks to be one of the names on the chopping block. He has been back in England training since his loan with Nice came to an end in order to maintain fitness, although probably not to play for the North London side.

The fact he has not been used at all this season so far points to the fact that he is not in his manager's plans currently and the club will be open to offers for their once-record signing.

It is also unlikely any Premier League club will take a chance on Pepe with his higher wage demands, so a move abroad is the most likely outcome at the current moment.