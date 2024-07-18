Highlights Nicolas Pepe, once a promising talent, is currently without a club.

The intense criticism he received during his time at the Gunners almost led him to retirement, as the negativity took a toll on his mental health.

Pepe played over 100 times for Arsenal, recording 48 goal contributions, but failed to meet high expectations.

Nicolas Pepe's career has taken a disappointing turn after it has been revealed that the winger is currently without a club, just five years after his mega £72 million move to Arsenal from Lille. At one time, the 29-year-old looked like an extremely promising talent. Through his form for the Ligue 1 club between 2017 and 2019, he shone and caught the attention of big clubs across the world.

Pepe scored 37 times in 80 games for Lille, and this convinced the Gunners to splash an eye-watering amount of cash on securing his services during the summer of 2019. Things went south from there, and the Ivory Coast international never came close to replicating the form he'd displayed in Ligue 1 at the Emirates.

Aside from one promising campaign during the 2020-21 season, where Pepe scored 16 times across all competitions, he struggled at Arsenal. Four years after joining the club, he was allowed to leave the Gunners for absolutely nothing. He moved to Trabzonspor but, less than 12 months later, he's now a free agent.

Pepe Revealed He Almost Retired

Intense criticism was almost too much for him

Whenever an enormous transfer fee is spent on a player, there's always a level of expectations placed on their shoulders. If they don't quite live up to the hype, they run the risk of being scrutinised as their form is watched under a microscope. This is something that Pepe has struggled with, and it's been revealed that the winger came close to retiring as a result of the criticism that came his way. Speaking to French publication L'Equipe, per journalist Matt Spiro, the 29-year-old said the negativity 'bordered on bullying'.

Speaking about the situation, Pepe revealed just how big an impact the situation has had on him and his career. The toll all the criticism took on his mentality has had a lasting effect. He said:

"People don’t realise how it can affect you mentally, your family, your performances. I suffered a kind of trauma at Arsenal… like my passion was taken from me. How could (the critics) be so relentless? I was even being called the biggest flop in Premier League history!"

Calling Pepe the biggest flop in Premier League history is harsh. The winger wasn't completely terrible at the Emirates Stadium; however, considering the astronomical fee that Arsenal paid for him, he certainly didn't live up to expectations.

Pepe Played Over 100 Times for Arsenal

He spent three years with the club

Having spent over £70 million on Pepe, Arsenal will have been hoping they'd locked down a star on the wing for the foreseeable future. That's not quite how things played out, though, and after just three years in the first team, he was loaned out to OGC Nice. He was allowed to leave on a free transfer a year later, bringing his time in north London to a premature end.

Across three seasons in the Arsenal first-team, Pepe played 112 times for the club, and actually recorded 48 goal contributions in that time, so to label him the biggest flop in Premier League history is harsh. Still, for the money spent, things could have certainly gone a little better for both parties.

