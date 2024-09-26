Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, but Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on the rumours.

Adding another body in the middle of the park could be a priority for the Red Devils over the next two transfer windows. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are both in their thirties and reaching the latter stages of their career, while they also lost Scott McTominay and Hannibal Mejbri during the summer.

Barella has now been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but it's a story that Romano hasn't heard anything about, with a transfer seemingly unlikely due to the Italian midfielder being a key player at the San Siro.

He only extended his contract recently

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Romano has provided an update on Barella, claiming that he has only recently signed a new deal at Inter and is a key player for the Serie A outfit. The respected reporter says he has 'zero information' on this and he has no idea where this story is coming from...

"Despite the rumours linking Nicolo Barella with a €75m move to Manchester United, I have zero information on this. He only extended his contract at Inter just a few months ago, and he's a key player for them. I don't even know where this is information is coming from!"

Nicolo Barella 2024/25 season stats (all competitions) Games 5 Minutes 402 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass completion % 84.3% Touches 289 Key passes 9

Reports had suggested that United were considering a move to bring Barella to Old Trafford in 2025, with the Italian midfielder available for around £62.5m. The Red Devils are reportedly willing to offer Barella a deal until 2029 worth £160k-a-week.

Losing Barella during the middle of the season would be a bit of a disaster for Inter considering his importance to the side, so it would likely take a big offer to allow him to depart. A deal certainly seems unlikely, especially in January, and United may be reluctant to cough up a hefty figure of around £62.5m in the middle of the campaign.

Man Utd Eyeing Benjamin Sesko

They want a forward in 2025

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that United want to bring in a striker during 2025, with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko identified as a key target. It's understood that Sesko is likely to hed through the exit door next year, while Arsenal could also be in the race to secure his signature as they look to improve their attacking options.

A departure in the summer appeared likely for Sesko, but he eventually signed a new deal with the Bundesliga side. The young forward reportedly has a release clause of around £55m, meaning he could be easily attainable for any interested club in 2025.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 25/9/2024.