Highlights Aston Villa winger Nicolo Zaniolo has the opportunity to revive his career with his move to the club.

Zaniolo's versatility in playing different positions makes him a valuable asset for Villa in their pursuit of success.

While Zaniolo has yet to contribute with a goal or an assist, manager Unai Emery has shown faith in him by starting him in the last two games.

Aston Villa winger Nicolo Zaniolo joined the club in the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some insight to GIVEMESPORT on why he has what it takes to succeed.

The 24-year-old needed a move to get this career back on track.

Aston Villa news - Nicolo Zaniolo

Zaniolo signed for Villa during the summer transfer window on an initial loan with an option to buy of £23m, as per Fabrizio Romano. The former Roma star joined the club from Turkish side Galatasaray after playing just 12 times, swiftly making the move to the Premier League. The Villa loanee expressed his delight at joining the English club, highlighting the influence of Unai Emery on his decision...

“Aston Villa is one of the best teams in England and in the Premier League. I want to play and show my quality. Unai Emery is one of the greatest coaches in the world, and for me, this is a big chance to show my quality. For the team, it’s a big chance to do great things."

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT he expects Zaniolo to have more of an impact at Villa Park than former player Philippe Coutinho, who left to join Qatar-based side Al-Duhail earlier this month. Emi Buendia was recently ruled out for a significant period through injury, so bringing in a player of Zaniolo's versatility was vital in the transfer market.

The Italian midfielder has played in a host of positions during his career, including attacking midfield, right-wing, in a deeper midfield role and even as a second striker. There's going to be plenty of reshuffling in Emery's squad if the Spanish manager wants to compete on all fronts this term, so having a player who can fill in in different areas is a valuable asset to have.

Zaniolo has already shown more than £17m star at Aston Villa - Dean Jones

Zaniolo will undoubtedly have plenty of time throughout the season to prove himself and become a key player under Emery. With the Midlands club competing in Europe and hoping to stamp their authority on the Premier League once again, Villa will need a squad with quality throughout.

Jones has suggested that Zaniolo is already showing more at Villa Park than Coutinho, who originally joined the club from Barcelona for a fee of £17m. The journalist adds that Zaniolo has pressures and expectations from the outside, with Emery the ideal manager to help him succeed. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I mean, Zaniolo is a lovely player and and he's definitely showing more than Coutinho usually did in a Villa shirt from what we've seen so far. The good thing with Zaniolo though is he's got that inner drive, which I'm just not sure Coutinho ever had once Steven Gerrard wasn't at the club anymore. You know, Coutinho had the ability, there was never any doubt about that. But Zaniolo has got outside pressures and expectations to live up to and I'm sure he's got it internally as well. But he's a brilliant player who can keep the team driving forward, and I think Emery is probably the perfect boss for him at the moment."

It's still early days for Zaniolo, of course, but there's no doubt he will have the fire in his belly after such a difficult time with injuries. The Italy international has ruptured his cruciate ligament twice already in his career, despite being just 24 years old.

Will Zaniolo become a guaranteed starter in the near future at Aston Villa?

Zaniolo has started the last two games for Villa, but is yet to contribute with a goal or an assist, as per FBref. Emery is clearly showing faith in him during his first few weeks at the club, but with the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe, he's likely to make regular changes to his side.

Zaniolo has never been the most prolific creator or goalscorer throughout his career, which might become a concern for Emery in the future.

Career League Stats Compared Nicolo Zaniolo Leon Bailey Starts 78 165 Goals 18 43 Assists 5 39 Key Passes (Per 90) 1.18 1.88 Successful Take-Ons (Per 90) 2.41 2.44 Stats according to FBref

Zaniolo is likely to be competing with Leon Bailey for a starting place in Emery's side, so it will be interesting to see whether he can keep his shirt over the next few weeks.