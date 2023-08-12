Aston Villa are pushing to sign Galatasaray's Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT their chances of securing his signature.

Unai Emery will be looking to build a squad capable of competing domestically and in Europe this season.

Aston Villa transfer news - Latest

It's been an impressive start to the transfer window for the Villans, securing the signings of Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, and Pau Torres.

Emery guided Villa to a strong finish last term, qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

The early additions in the window should allow them to enjoy a strong season on all fronts, but there's no doubt Emery will be looking for more.

Villa recently announced that attacking midfielder Emi Buendia has suffered a significant knee injury, which could force their hand in the transfer market.

As a result, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Villa are now pushing to sign Galatasary's Zaniolo and have presented an offer to sign the Italian on loan with a buy option clause.

The former Roma man is keen on the move to Villa Park, but Galatasaray are hoping to receive £30m, which is the current release clause inserted into his contract.

Now, journalist Jacobs has provided an update on Villa's pursuit of the 24-year-old.

What has Jacobs said about Aston Villa and Zaniolo?

Jacobs has suggested that Villa are in talks to sign Zaniolo, who has been described as 'devastating', this summer and are the most likely side to land him if he comes to the Premier League.

The journalist adds names Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur as other potential destinations, but Villa are the ones to watch.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Villa are in talks about signing him. That much is concrete. Therefore, they are the ones to watch in terms of this race. He's one possibility for Aston Villa for sure.

"Remember, it was Monchi, the Villa director, that signed Zaniolo to Roma when he joined from Inter Milan. Monchi knows the player well and has that relationship.

"Spurs have looked historically in the past, but that was under Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte, not under Ange Postecoglou. But as things stand, I think if he is to join a Premier League club, Villa is more likely than Newcastle United."

Who else could Aston Villa look to sign?

With a few additions already confirmed and likely to be players who are pushing for starting spots, adding depth and competition for places will be important this season.

The hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing European football means the three signings might not be enough.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has been offered to Villa, who could provide a versatile option in attack for Emery.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain have claimed that Villa have made contacts over a move for Sevilla right-back Gonzalo Montiel.

It's certainly an exciting time to be a Villa fan, with plenty of impressive signings and European football coming to Villa Park.