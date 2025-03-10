A family rivalry which goes back 35 years will be reignited on Saturday the 26th of April when Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn face each other in one of the biggest all-British boxing matches in recent memory. Even though the fight is seven weeks away, there has already been a mini-press tour promoting the fight which has included family insults and egg slaps which have the fans extremely excited for the bout.

One of the biggest talking points coming into the fight is the family dynamic, as both men's fathers were the most bitter of rivals in the 90s, hence why there is so much intrigue in the fight between their sons. Conor's father, Nigel, has been present with Conor during the press conferences which have taken place so far and has reiterated his confidence in his son coming into the fight. Nigel has now shared his official prediction for the fight and, once again, has given his son all of his confidence and backing.

Related Dana White Explains How His New Boxing Venture Could Work After UFC 313 Dana White drops massive clue as to how his boxing venture will work after UFC 313.

Nigel Benn Predicts Son Conor Will KO Chris Eubank Jr Inside Four Rounds

Nigel believes his son will just have too much for Eubank Jr to handle