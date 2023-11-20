Highlights Nikola Jokić is a strong contender for the MVP award this season due to his exceptional statistics, including averaging near triple-double numbers and leading the league in rebounds.

The Denver Nuggets, with Jokić as their star player, are currently the best team in the NBA and have maintained their championship status since last season.

The Nuggets' success is attributed to their strong performance on both ends of the court, including their offensive efficiency, defensive prowess, and disciplined play.

The 2023-24 season is off to a great start, and just about a dozen games in, there have been several disappointments and surprises all over the league. Whether it's the Milwaukee Bucks' struggles or the complete downfall of the Los Angeles Clippers, there have been plenty of storylines to keep the fans engaged. However, if there is one thing that has remained consistent over the past four seasons, it is the performance of Nikola Jokić.

The Denver Nuggets are coming off an incredible 2023 Championship run, and are already looking like the team to beat. With a record of 9-4, they're sitting in third place in the Western Conference. But, what sets the Nuggets apart is the Joker. As per usual, the 2023 Finals MVP is the heart and soul of the Nuggets. In fact, it wouldn't be remiss to say that he could just lead them all the way to the promised land once more.

But, at this stage, what seems to be more likely to happen is him securing his third MVP award. Jokić is playing at an otherworldly level right now. Couple that with the position the Nuggets find themselves in at the moment, and there can be no denying that he is an early candidate for MVP. One might even go so far as to say that it isn't even close.

Jokić is putting up some incredible numbers

In the race for MVP, whether Kendrick Perkins likes it or not, the first thing voters look at is the stats sheet. And, in the case of Nikola Jokić, his statistics make him a clear favorite for MVP. Thirteen games into the season, and Jokić is already averaging 28.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. A near triple-double.

What's more, his efficiency in the field hasn't taken a hit whatsoever. He is currently shooting 57.5 percent from the field, 30.0 percent from beyond the arc, and 79.0 percent from the free-throw line. All while having a whopping 32.7 percent usage rate on what is a stacked Denver Nuggets team. Exceptional numbers, to say the least. However, things don't just end there.

Nikola Jokić - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 28.8 Rebounds 13.8 Assists 9.0 FG% 57.5 3PT% 30.0

In comparison to the rest of the league, there can be no denying that the Joker is at the very top. He is eighth in points per game, third in assists per game, and leads the league in rebounds per game. To say he is on fire would be an understatement, and if he continues to maintain his place on the charts, he will surely have the MVP in the bag once the season comes to an end.

Jokić, Nuggets playing winning basketball

Coming into the new season, it was quite clear that Denver were the best team in the NBA. After all, they had just won an NBA Championship, and what's more, with the best player in the league, Nikola Jokić, in their ranks. And, so far, they have maintained that status as the No.1 team in the league.

The Nuggets currently own a .692 win percentage, are 12th in points per game with 113.7, and are sixth in terms of defense, allowing only 108.1 points per game. Additionally, they are fourth in field goals made, are second in field goal percentage, fourth in assists, rarely give the ball up, and are one of the more disciplined teams in the NBA.

All this put together makes the Nuggets a formidable team, one capable of causing nightmares for the rest of the league. As things stand, they are undoubtedly the favorites to go back-to-back and hang a second banner from the rafters of the Ball Arena. But, as usual, the key to any success the team hopes to have is in the hands of none other than Nikola Jokić.

Read More: Denver Nuggets will 'prioritize health' after Jamal Murray setback