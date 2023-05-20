The Denver Nuggets are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that there is a compelling matchup that could determine who wins the series.

Denver Nuggers vs LA Lakers

The Nuggets are up 2-0 in the series, but this Lakers team has found ways to come back before. I

In the first two games, Denver's star players have stepped up. In Game 1, Jokic had a triple-double while Jamal Murray had over 30 points. In the second game, Jokic once again had a triple-double while Murray had 37.

Anthony Davis versus Nikola Jokic

Stopping Jokic is no easy task, which is why he won back-to-back MVPs. But Mark Medina thinks if Los Angeles wins this series, Anthony Davis will play an integral role. He told GiveMeSport:

"I think that's the predominant factor that's going to tilt the series one way or the other. You have Nikola Jokic who's been playing his best basketball even compared to his two regular season MVPs. You have Anthony Davis, who I think has also been playing his best basketball because he's been at his healthiest. He says most dominant ,maybe it's not the same level of dominance that he showed in the bubble from a numbers standpoint. But I think that is the thing that's going to make this series very compelling."

Lakers need more defensively from Davis

In the first two rounds, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were solid on both ends of the court, but against the Denver Nuggets that hasn't been the case.

Stopping Jokic is nearly impossible, but Davis and the Lakers can't let him get back-to-back triple-doubles. If that means Los Angeles needs to double-team Jokic with Davis and someone else, perhaps that is the play.

In the bubble where the Lakers won in 2020, Davis averaged 27.7 PPG, 9.7 rebounds - with 7.1 of those being defensive - 3.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals. In these playoffs, Davis is averaging fewer points and fewer assists, and his game offensively has taken a step back while defensively, Jokic has been able to box him out in the post too easily.

Whether or not Davis can get back to his bubble-self is uncertain. But if he does, the Lakers have a real chance at winning the series.