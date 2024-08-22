Nikola Jokic 's family is back in the news — for the wrong reasons — once again.

Strahinja, the Denver Nuggets superstar's older brother, appeared in a Denver court on Wednesday on a misdemeanor assault charge, Shelly Bradbury of The Denver Post reports.

Jokic, 42, was charged with third-degree assault in late July after a video showing him punching a fan during an altercation at a game at Ball Arena went viral in April.

According to Bradbury's report, Jokic felt he did nothing wrong and was simply defending an acquaintance.

The fan reportedly suffered a concussion, as well as cuts and bruises on his face. He did not want to press charges initially, but eventually changed his mind, according to Denver police.

A Denver County Court judge put a protection order in place to keep Jokic away from the alleged victim, and ordered Jokic to return to court in October to enter a plea in the case.

Jokic Brothers Are No Strangers to Trouble

Family has had multiple run-ins with the law

While Nikola makes history on the court, winning championships and individual awards, his brothers have struggled to stay out of trouble off the court.

In 2019, Strahinja was charged with assault after he was accused of choking and pushing a woman. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for preventing the woman from contacting the police, as well as a felony count of trespassing.

The trespassing charge was dismissed in 2022 after Jokic successfully followed court rules for unsupervised and did not commit a crime for two years.

The Jokic brothers famously had a public fallout with NBA twins Markieff and Marcus Morris after an on-court incident between Nikola and Markieff in a game between the Nuggets and Heat in 2021.

The brothers took to X following the on-court spat to issue a warning towards the Morris twins.

Markieff spoke about the incident on a 2023 episode of podcast All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

"Sucker shot. That's what we call it in my hood. Took a sucker shot. They call it snuck. He snuck me. It was a sucker shot. He's gonna get his, though. Don't trip."