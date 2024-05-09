Highlights Nikola Jokić wins his third MVP in four seasons with dominant stats.

After another utterly dominant season from the Denver Nuggets and their superstar center, Nikola Jokić was awarded his third MVP award in four seasons. With an NBA Championship and Finals MVP under his belt, among other accolades, Jokić has already cemented himself as one of NBA history's greatest big men.

Jokić displayed a similar level of dominance this year as he has in recent seasons. He even built on his game in some areas, building on his rebounding average with a career-high 12.4 while also notching the second-highest assist average of his career with 9.0 per game, trailing one last year's 9.8 mark.

Despite putting his offensive wizardry on display again for the Nuggets all season, it was the three-time MVP's Denver teammates that received the highest praise, with Jokić crediting the cohesion and trust the roster has with each other for his individual success.

"It's a journey, it's a process, it's trusting in your teammates, your teammates trusting in you. It's a whole collective effort that put me in the bright spotlight" - Nikola Jokić

Jokić has never been one to shy away from praising his teammates, consistently giving them credit both for his MVP awards and Denver's recent playoff success. Knowing he is viewed as a true one-of-a-kind talent garnering heaps of media attention, Jokić has always exuded selflessness is his press conference responses just as he does on the court.

Denver Has Built the Perfect Lineup Around Jokić

The Nuggets' recent savvy acquisitions helped take them to the top

No matter how much credit Jokić gives to his supporting cast, the Nuggets are likely a lottery team without their transcendent big man. However, even with Jokić's elite offensive repertoire, it still took awhile before Denver had a team built for contention. Whether it be because of injuries, lackadaisical defense or a thin depth chart, the Nuggets felt some bumps in the road despite Jokić's consistency.

Denver was routinely posting or exceeding 50 wins by Jokić's fourth season, but the team struggled to find its footing during deep postseason runs, oftentimes simply running into more balanced squads from 2018-19 to 2021-22. It wasn't until Jokić's fifth go-round in the playoffs, alongside a revamped roster, when the Nuggets finally reached the pinnacle of the NBA world and claiming the franchise's first championship.

Denver Nuggets Season-by-Season Stats Category 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Record 47-25 48-34 53-29 57-25 Playoff Result Lost R2 Lost R1 Won Title Down 2-0, R2 Net Rating +5.0 +2.3 +3.4 +5.4

The turning point for Denver came with the team's 2021 acquisition of high-flying forward Aaron Gordon. Gordon has proven to be the perfect frontcourt mate next to Jokić, exceeding in areas where the 5-time All-NBA center isn't as strong. Their chemistry has resulted in plenty of exciting offensive sequences and improved rim protection. The Nuggets completed their championship quintet with their trade for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2022, who has similarly been an excellent pairing with Jamal Murray.

Denver's starting lineup of Murray, KCP, Michael Porter Jr, Gordon, and Jokić has remained one of the NBA's most dominant starting lineups this season, so Jokić's high praise certainly has some merit. Considering the Nuggets' relatively thin bench, Denver's starters will need to be at their best to save the team's season.