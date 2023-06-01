Nikola Jokic has helped lead the Denver Nuggets to the NBA Finals and Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that winning the 2023 championship will be huge for his legacy in the sport.

Jokic was never a hyped-up prospect as he was drafted in the second round by Denver but over the past couple of seasons, he has transformed into one of the best players in the NBA. The centre won back-to-back MVPs in 2021 and 2022 before finishing second in 2023.

Jokic's NBA legacy

Although Jokic won consecutive individual honors, many have still criticized his game as he hasn't led a team to a title. But, with the Nuggets facing the Miami Heat in this year's showdown, Mark Medina believes the time is now for Jokic to cement his legacy as an all-time great.

Medina told GiveMeSport: "I think [winning the NBA] is huge [for his legacy] because Nicola Jokic has accomplished a lot already. I guess there's obviously the debate of who's a better big - him or Joel Embiid. But whether it's one or two, he's one of the best bigs in the NBA, he'll be one of the best bigs of all time. But I think that in recent years, there has been criticism toward Nikola Jokic, that his accomplishments didn't really bear much in the postseason. It was nice for regular season success, but not so much for the postseason."

Jokic's playoff stats

As Mark Medina says, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have failed in the playoffs numerous times before this season. This is the fourth straight year Denver has made the playoffs but the first time they are playing in the NBA Finals.

In his first two years in the playoffs, Jokic averaged just 25.1 PPG and 24.4 PPG which is a step down from what he usually does in the regular season. Yet, in this season's playoffs, the big man is averaging 29.9 PPG, 13.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists, and could very well be the Finals MVP if he keeps it up.

If Jokic does help lead Denver to the title and win Final MVP, it likely would cement himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best players of all-time. Jokic is a key reason for Denver's success and has helped bring bigs back into the NBA, but the title is the ultimate trophy he's still missing on his resume.