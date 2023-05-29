Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic entered these playoffs with many questions about him being able to lead a team to a title, but Mark Medina thinks a 'misleading narrative' has developed around the two-time MVP.

Jokic and the Nuggets have always been a great regular-season team, but they have dealt with plenty of playoff shortcomings. As the star player, Jokic is often left bearing the brunt of the responsibility - however Medina has pointed out that team circumstances have been a much bigger factor than the Serbian's individual performances.

Jokic would be more appreciated with a title

Although Jokic hasn't been able to lead his team to a title, Mark Medina says Jokic has still been solid at the business end of the season. Poor health at the Denver Nuggets, however, has prevented them from winning an NBA championship.

"As great as Nikola Jokic is as a player, he's still growing, he's still trying to improve as an offender. He was seen as a player prior to the season that didn't have a lot of leadership-type qualities - great guy, great teammate, but he wasn't a guy that really galvanized the team and was vocal. He improved that," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"I think that will help address the narrative. But frankly, I think the narrative is incorrect and misleading because a lot of the Nuggets' playoff shortcomings, frankly, had to do with one thing and one thing only - health. They were the Cinderella team in the bubble by getting into the Western Conference Finals, after unseating the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers after trailing three to one in those respective series.

"So they had a lot of playoff success. It's what followed. They lost in the second round at Phoenix. But look, the Suns got to the finals that year. They didn't have Jamal Murray, because he had just injured his ACL a month prior to that. Last season, they lose in the first round, so they take a step back, but it was against the Golden State Warriors, which wound up winning the NBA championship. At that point, not only did they not have Jamal Murray, they didn't have Michael Porter Jr.

"So while fully recognizing that Nikola Jokic didn't have his best playoff basketball, the Warriors did a really good job of making things difficult for him. I think a lot of these narratives have shown it has much less to do with Jokic as opposed to team circumstances. But given the world we're in if he does win a title, I think that there'll be a greater appreciation for what he's done and becoming such a special player in this league."

Jokic's playoff history

Nikola Jokic - whose Nuggets contract is believed to be worth $272m according to Spotrac - has now played 68 playoff games ahead of the NBA Finals and is averaging 27.3 PPG and 13.3 rebounds per game, which are both above his career averages in the regular season.

Given the fact the Nuggets haven't had much playoff success, Jokic's impact has been criticised. With Denver getting to the NBA Finals and arguably being the favourites to win, Jokic has a fantastic chance to silence his critics and really cement his reputation in the history of the sport.