Nikola Jokic might be among the best players in the NBA right now, but as Adam Schefter pointed out on social media, his entry into the league was not exactly the most extravagant.

The Denver Nuggets were last night crowned champions of the NBA in a moment that has been more than 50 years in the making as they won their first ever championship, defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 to wrap up the series and win it 4-1.

The undoubted star of the show, not just in the finals, not just in the playoffs, but across the whole season has been centre Nikola Jokic who, coming off the back of two back-to-back MVP seasons, maintained an incredibly high level of production, setting career-highs in both field goal shooting percentage and assists per game. Sadly it wasn’t enough to earn him the MVP award for a third straight season, that award going to Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid.

Although after putting up 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.4 steals on his way to winning Finals MVP and his team winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Jokic probably won’t mind too much that he missed out on the regular season award.

What he might still have an issue with though is how he was treated when he first made it into the NBA, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out in the aftermath of their victory.

Nikola Jokic’s less than spectacular NBA introduction

Whenever you’re called up to the big leagues, it’s meant to be a rather special moment for you, your family and your friends, and if you’re drafted high enough can come along with a lot of glitz and glamour on stage with the commissioner. For Jokic though, it was an entirely different moment.

Taken in the 2nd round with the 41st pick back in 2014, ESPN clearly didn’t think anything important was going to happen when the Nuggets were on the clock, as they rolled a commercial for Taco Bell instead.

Video: Adam Schefter recalls Nikola Jokic’s NBA Draft moment:

You certainly can’t ask for a worse start to life in the league, with many people (outside of Nuggets fans who probably stayed glued to the screen through the commerical break) not knowing you were even off the board. Although it’s fair to say that he’s certainly made up for it right now, and perhaps can serve as a message to those in charge of coordinating the draft on TV, be careful when you decide to cut to commercial, because you might just be missing history being made.