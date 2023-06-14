Nikola Jokic’s performances for the Denver Nuggets during their run to the NBA title have place him among the 25 greatest players of all time, Nick Wright has claimed.

The Denver Nuggets were crowned NBA champions on Monday night, and whilst it is a team game and every player played a role in getting them to the finish line, there can be no doubt that the main reason they were able to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, was because of one man.

Serbian Nikola Jokic, coming off the back of two back-to-back MVP seasons, maintained an incredibly high level of production, setting career-highs in both field goal shooting percentage and assists per game through the regular season, before turning around and putting up 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.4 steals on his way to winning Finals MVP.

Jokic is still relatively young at the age of 28, and has a lot of his career ahead of him. But according to FOX Sports broadcaster Nick Wright, he has already managed to establish himself as one of the greatest players who have ever played the sport.

Nikola Jokic now among the NBA elites

Speaking on The Herd (starting at 3:54), Wright argued that after the career that he has had up to this point, winning the title was the final piece of the puzzle to cement Jokic’s place amongst the other greats that have ever played the game, making comparisons with a few players along the way, including James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Video: Nick Wright argues for Nikola Jokic’s place in NBA history:

When you put it in the way that Wright has, it certainly is a compelling argument to make, but whether it is legitimate is a little bit harder to quantify. It seems like an argument that you would need to have if and when he manages to win a couple more championships, and if he can have a few more years of play the way that he has over the past three seasons.

Perhaps it’s a case of recency bias that Wright is caught up on, because every time you have a debate like this, in whatever sport, there will always be players that you forgot at the time, but when you look back remember just how great they are and all of a sudden someone like Jokic begins to slide further and further down the list.