Highlights Nikola Jokić, aka "The Joker," frustrates defenses on the court with his unstoppable playmaking skills and scoring ability.

The Timberwolves struggled to contain Jokić, who dominated with 40 points, 13 assists, and 7 rebounds in game five.

Jokić's playoff success and exceptional stats against elite defenders make him a strong contender for another championship.

The NBA world appropriately gave Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić the nickname "The Joker." He certainly lives up to his alias on the court, as opposing defenses cannot figure out a way to slow him down, frustrating them. Off the court, his jokes are harmless. Jokić extends his fun and light-hearted personality in the locker room and with the media.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the latest team to witness firsthand the three-time MVP's incredible playoff play. He finished Denver's impressive 112-97 game-five victory with 40 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds, and zero turnovers. His squad gained a 3-2 series lead last night after losing the first two games at home. After his highlight performance, a reporter asked Jokić about his recent uptick in dunks since game three of the series. He responded in classic Jokić fashion.

“I had an open lane... you know, I'm a freak of nature. Why not show my athleticism?"

Reporters laughed. The star center tried to hold in his own laughter but could not keep himself from cracking up.

Minnesota is in Trouble

Jokić had an answer for everything the Timberwolves threw at him

Minnesota has had trouble slowing down Jokić for the past few games. The opposing coaching staff has to account for his bag of tricks, especially in a seven-game series. Jokić's first instinct is to be a playmaker, getting his teammates involved through his creative passing and quick outlets off defensive rebounds.

He will gladly find the open man for a quality shot if the Timberwolves double him. If they play the MVP straight up, he proved he can dominate the best defensive team in the league and a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. However, Minnesota let Jokić dominate from a scoring and playmaking aspect — a recipe for disaster. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gave him his flowers after game five.

"He had an MVP, best player in the world performance. We tried to do a bit of everything on him, and he had it all going. We didn't really have an answer for him, and honestly, we haven't had a great one for the past couple of games."

Jokić is no stranger to playoff success. Even against some of the NBA's elite defenders, such as Anthony Davis, Gobert and Bam Adebayo, he consistently puts up strong performances in the postseason.

Nikola Jokić - Playoff Series Stats Series PPG APG RPG 2023 Western Conference Finals (vs Lakers) 27.8 11.8 14.5 2023 NBA Finals (vs Heat) 30.2 7.2 14.0 2024 First Round (vs Lakers) 28.2 9.8 16.2 2024 Second Round (vs Timberwolves) 29.4 9.2 10.4

The league has yet to figure out a reliable way to slow down Jokić no matter the situation. If this continues to be the case, the Nuggets have a great opportunity to repeat as NBA Champions this summer.