Highlights Nikola Jokić posted a record-breaking stat line of 35 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, and six steals.

He's the only NBA player to achieve this unique feat in a single game.

The Denver Nuggets are aggressively climbing the Western Conference standings, currently second.

A night after Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis made NBA history, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić decided to join the party with a historic stat line of his own.

Monday night proved to be a career performance for the two-time MVP, joining a class all by himself in the team's 125-119 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena.

Nikola Jokić's Posted More Than Just a Triple-Double

Nuggets star posts a 35-17-12-6 stat line in 38 minutes of action

Triple-doubles are quite the norm for the Nuggets superstar, always having defenders questioning whether they should contest his shots or prevent him from passing the ball to open teammates, as he allows Denver's offense to flourish with his elite skillset.

Monday night came to a close with Jokić putting up 35 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists on 14-of-26 shooting from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line for his 21st triple-double of the season (126th of his career). He also was astounding on the defensive side of the ball, making a season-high six steals and two blocks against Toronto players.

This performance placed Jokić as the only player in league history to record a stat line of that caliber. According to StatMuse, he is the first to have 35 or more points, 17 or more rebounds, 12 or more assists, and six or more steals in a game since steals became an official stat in the 1973-74 season.

Jokić has turned up his marvelous performances by a lot with the Nuggets aggressively pursuing the top of the Western Conference standings. He's had six triple-doubles in his last 10 games, averaging 26.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, two steals, and a block on 60.5 percent shooting from the field throughout that stretch.

Fellow co-star Jamal Murray provided 26 points alongside 12 assists and five rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season throughout Monday's win. Denver had a tough time dealing with a depleted Raptors squad who were without Scottie Barnes (left-hand fracture), Chris Boucher (knee), Gary Trent Jr. (groin strain), Immanuel Quickley (hip flexor), and Jakob Poeltl (left ankle surgery).

Denver Nuggets Key Players vs. Toronto Category Nikola Jokic Jamal Murray PTS 35 26 REB 17 5 AST 12 12 FG% 53.8% 57.9% STL 6 0

RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick, and Bruce Brown contributed greatly to the Raptors getting off to the strong start that they made. Six players scored in double figures for the team, with them having led by as much as 22 points in the game, being up by 21 during the third quarter.

The Nuggets came to life in the nick of time before the third quarter ended, cutting the deficit to five as they only trailed 98-93 entering the fourth. That is where Murray went on to make his impact on the game, scoring 12 of his 26 points in the period.

Nonetheless, the Raptors were unsuccessful in slowing down Jokic at both ends of the court. As a result, this allowed him to have a historic night and be active in the steals department, getting four of his six steals in the third quarter.

“He just does a really good job of anticipating and playing the angles. It’s less about being in the spot, he’s playing the angle and the line of the pass. Shout out to Jok," - Jamal Murray after the game about Jokic's steals.

Impact of Nuggets' Victory

Denver is nearing the top spot of the Western Conference, passing Minnesota

With 17 games remaining on their schedule, the Nuggets are closing in on the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the West. They recently jumped over the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second spot, with the Timberwolves dealing with back-to-back losses after injuries to key stars.

The Nuggets have a 45-30 record, trailing the Thunder by a half-game. Not only do they need to keep winning, but they should hope for opponents to take down Oklahoma City in order to take over the top of the standings.

Rolling with three straight wins, including nine of their last 10, Denver will look to keep their winning rhythm going as they prepare for their next matchup Wednesday at Miami.