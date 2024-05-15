Highlights Jokić's unique playstyle as a "point-center" has revolutionized big men in the NBA.

His playoff scoring numbers rival legends like Shaq and Hakeem, showcasing his greatness.

Jokić's elite efficiency and shot-making variety make him nearly unguardable on the floor.

Nikola Jokić is not only one of the best players in NBA history, but one of the most unique to ever step on the floor. Standing at 6-foot-11 and 285 lbs, Jokić has transcended conventional basketball wisdom by modernizing the "point-center" position, where big men nowadays bring the ball up the floor and act as the floor general for their offense.

The Serbian center typically operates at the top of the key, where he directs traffic for his Denver Nuggets' offense, which has boasted some of the best offensive ratings in league history. Jokić's unbelievable gift for seeing passing angles before they appear and pinpointing the ball in an advantageous spot for his teammates has made them completely unguardable. He can always see the open man, and will throw his guy open if there doesn't appear to be space on the floor.

We have seen several contemporary centers attempt to play like Jokić. Domantas Sabonis has done it as well as anyone with the Sacramento Kings, operating as a dribble-handoff hub for his guards to play off of, but no one has come close to replicating Jokić's passing playstyle.

With all that said, Jokić is an extremely underrated scorer, especially in the playoffs. Possibly because of his lack of aggression during the regular season and his preference to get his teammates involved, many NBA fans don't fully realize how dominant of a scorer he has been. Games 4 and 5 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves are a perfect example of what Jokić is capable of when his back is against the wall.

Jokić is Already an All-Time Great

Denver's superstar turns it up come playoff time

One reason that NBA discourse underrates Jokić as a scoring threat is because he simply doesn't try to dominate games himself during the regular season. He would much rather defer to his teammates and run a team-based offensive attack where he is distributing the ball from the high-post, which has led to historically great offensive production for Denver's well-oiled machine.

In Jokić's four seasons since he made his leap, he has averaged 26.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, securing three of the last four MVP awards. His 26.1 points per game average ranks just 11th in the league in that span, but jumps up to 29.8 points per game in the playoffs, fifth in that time period.

Jokić has consistently raised his game come postseason time, where he becomes just as great of a scorer as the league's best players, as well as some of the legends that came before him.

Legendary Centers vs. Jokić Player Reg Season PPG Playoff PPG Jokić (2021-2024) 26.1 29.8 O'Neal (2000-2003) 28.3 29.4 Olajuwon (1993-1996) 27.0 28.9 Abdul-Jabbar (1977-1980) 25.1 31.6 Malone (1980-1983) 27.3 26.2

* This table compares Jokić's current four-year peak to other notable centers' four-year peaks.

Jokić has clearly been one of the greatest playoff scoring centers of all-time, but his numbers rival legends of any position, including noted bucket-getters LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Larry Bird, and Kobe Bryant.

Jokić's Mind-Blowing Efficiency Sets Him Apart

Few players are as effective without dominating the ball

Jokić's scoring numbers stack him up with the best scorers of all-time, but where he separates himself from even those legends is his ridiculous efficiency. Very few players have been able to do more with less the way Jokić has over his career, as he averages 27.7 points in the playoffs on just 19.9 field goal attempts per game. To do all that while also dishing out nearly eight dimes per night is why he is arguably the greatest offensive player of all-time.

The Serbian's True Shooting Percentage in his playoff career is a whopping 61.8 percent, which ranks seventh in NBA history. However, his 27.7 points per game average is the highest of the top seven guys by 1.6 (Anthony Davis at 26.1 PPG). Stephen Curry is the only other prolific scorer that ranks in the top-10 in TS% (27.0 PPG at 60.6%).

Jokić's Elite Efficiency Player Playoff PPG Playoff TS% Jokić 27.7 61.8% Curry 27.0 60.6% Durant 29.3 59.9% James 28.4 58.4% Jordan 33.4 56.8% Bryant 25.6 54.1%

Essentially, Jokić is the most efficient high-volume playoff scorer the NBA has ever seen, which he accomplishes through an incredible variety of shot types. Being a dominant post player while also shooting the three effectively at a volume is the formula for maximum efficiency, and Jokić does both at an extremely high level.

Nuggets' Center Can Make Any Shot on The Floor

His unpredictability makes him unguardable

How does Jokić score the basketball so effortlessly without superior athleticism, handles, or quickness? He has one of the most varied skillsets in the league in terms of shot-making, which is a lethal combination with his stocky frame and sixth-sense for passing.

Opposing teams are terrified to double-team him because he will surgically pick apart the four-on-three that results, and Denver's five-man unit is built perfectly to complement his game. We saw this when the Los Angeles Lakers attempted to double Jokić in back-to-back playoff series, and now the Timberwolves are being forced to guard him one-on-one with Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Kyle Anderson.

There is simply no player that is big enough to stop Jokić in single coverage down low because of his fabulous touch around the rim. Jokić has mastered hook shots over both shoulders, floaters, push shots and runners, and any kind of tip in at the rim. This variety paired with a smooth turnaround jumper, solid mid-range, and three-point range makes him nearly unguardable.

Where Do You Guard Him? (2023-24) Shot Range FG% FGA/G Restricted Area 70.2% 6.0 Paint 61.7% 6.8 Mid-Range 44.0% 2.1 Three-Point 35.9% 2.9

We've seen Jokić rip the Lakers' hearts out in 2023 with absurd step-back heaves, dominate Bam Adebayo around the rim in the Finals, and are now watching him decimate Minnesota by dominating the 4-time DPOY Gobert in the post with his strength. It has become too easy for Jokić to get the shot he wants, regardless of the defense opponents throw at him over a two-week playoff series. He will solve it.