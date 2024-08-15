Highlights Team USA faced challenging competition, particularly from Serbia, on its path to Olympic gold.

Nikola Jokić stands out as possibly the best foreign NBA player ever, surpassing other talented players.

Despite tough competition from past greats like Dirk Nowitzki, Jokić's impressive resume and skills set him apart.

A lot of the conversation around the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the sport of basketball, specifically, has been about the game's growth on the international stage.

Team USA encountered arguably the most challenging path it has ever seen to a gold medal this year. The US had to go through a record number of NBA players at this year's tournament.

The most challenging part of the USA's journey to gold was the semifinal matchup against Serbia. The Americans got to size up the Serbians in the group stage, as both teams were drawn into Group C at the tournament.

In the group stage matchup, the USA handled Serbia with ease. They won the game 110-84, pulling away in the second half.

When the semifinals came around, they would not be in store for an easy affair like the previous matchup.

Serbia held a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter, up 76-63.

Thanks to some late-game heroics from the USA, they escaped with a narrow 95-91 win after an inspired 32-15 fourth quarter. The Americans went on to win the gold medal over France, while Serbia took bronze after defeating Germany.

It could be argued that the semifinal game between Serbia and the USA featured the two best teams in the tournament. The biggest reason for Serbia being as imposing of a threat as they were was the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic .

Since his ascent to superstardom, Jokić has been a dominant force that few in NBA history could truly stack themselves up to. It is about time to open up the dialogue around Jokić being the best foreign NBA player ever.

The Best of the Rest

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steve Nash and others provide competition

The first thing that needs to be cleared up here is the status of Hakeem Olajuwon in this conversation. Olajuwon was born and raised in Nigeria, which would make him eligible for this conversation in theory.

However, Olajuwon competed with the USA on the international basketball stage.

Most people consider Olajuwon a borderline top-10 player of all time. If he were included here, there would be ample reason to lean toward his direction in this discussion. However, it feels murky to truly include him.

Players like Steve Nash and Pau Gasol are also worth a mention. The former is an MVP-level talent, while the latter was a championship-level co-star.

However, as great as they were, they stack up short of Jokić, who is levels above both in their individual strengths and appeal.

Young superstars like Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have ample opportunity to elevate themselves in this discussion. Both are still far too early in their careers to hold ample weight, though.

Victor Wembanyama also looms. However, if Luka and Shai are far too early, then Wemby is even further away .

The most considerable competition from this group here would be Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Career Resume Category Stat PPG 23.4 RPG 9.8 APG 4.9 FG% 54.5 All-Star Selections 8 All-NBA Selections 8 DPOY 1 MVP 2 NBA Titles 1 Finals MVP 1

Giannis already boasts an impressive career resume at his age. His inclusion in the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team indicates his status as a player who is already an all-time great.

Despite Antetokounmpo's defensive prowess, Jokić's all-time offensive peak feels enough to give him the edge.

The Biggest Competitor

Dirk Nowitzki presents Jokić with his stiffest rival

Having gone through the field of some of the best players to have a claim to the title of the best foreign NBA player ever, one man stands above the rest as Jokić's biggest competitor: Dirk Nowitzki .

Not many could have known the impact that Nowitzki would have on the league when he was selected ninth overall in the 1998 NBA Draft.

Dirk Nowitzki – Career Resume Category Stat PPG 20.7 RPG 7.5 FG% 47.1 3P% 38.0 All-Star Selections 14 All-NBA Selections 12 MVP 1 NBA Titles 1 Finals MVP 1

Nowitzki has the upper hand in this discussion, having already finished his career. The German big man has much to show for the 21 seasons he spent in the NBA.

The 7-footer was an MVP-level talent. He finished his career as one of only seven players to score 30,000 points. Nowitzki is sixth on the all-time list with 31,560 points.

He is also regarded as the greatest shooting big man of all time. There was no spot on the court where Nowitzki was not a threat to score.

His MVP season is often overshadowed by the Finals MVP in 2011. Nowitzki led one of the most impressive championship runs when the Dallas Mavericks upset the star-studded Miami Heat in six games. That championship did a lot for his legacy.

Why Jokić Reigns Supreme

The Joker continues to add to his already impressive resume

The bronze medal for Serbia was just the latest in a long list of impressive accomplishments for Jokić. Neither Nowitzki nor Antetokounmpo have ever led their countries to a medal in Olympic basketball.

Jokić's career peak has been one of the best the league has ever seen. Even considering all the incredible talent that has come before him, Jokić is one of the greatest offensive players to play basketball.

There is a strong argument that he is the most skilled center ever.

Nikola Jokić – Career Resume Category Stat PPG 20.9 RPG 10.7 APG 6.9 FG% 55.7 3P% 35.0 All-Star Selections 6 All-NBA Selections 6 MVPs 3 NBA Titles 1 Finals MVP 1

Jokić's all-around dominance has already placed him fourth on the all-time triple-doubles list, with 130 in his career to this point. Russell Westbrook currently holds the record at 199. That is a very attainable feat for Jokić's career before it is all said and done.

Jokić's run of three MVPs in four years has been nothing short of dominant. Quite frankly, there is an argument to be made that he is missing another MVP trophy from that collection. However, that argument can go both ways.

Jokić, Antetokounmpo and Nowitzki are equals regarding championships and Finals MVPs. That being said, for all the talk about how remarkable Nowitzki's run was in 2011, an argument could be made that Jokić's 2023 run was more dominant.

Truthfully, the only thing keeping Jokić from definitively holding the title of best foreign NBA player of all time is the career that he still has to finish. One has to imagine there will be plenty more highlights for Jokić before his eventual retirement, which will only strengthen his case.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.