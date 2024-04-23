Highlights Nikola Jokić is the first to achieve 25/20/10 in a playoff game since the NBA/ABA merger.

The LA Lakers don't seem to have an answer to slowing down Jokić and have lost the first two games.

The Denver Nuggets are poised for a deep playoff run led by Jokić's unparalleled skills.

The Denver Nuggets remain a well-oiled machine, and that was evident in their thrilling 101-99 Game 2 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. The talk of this game will be Jamal Murray for his heroic buzzer-beating game-winner, and rightfully so. However, the best player on the Nuggets, Nikola Jokić, continued his ridiculous dominance with a historic performance.

It is no coincidence that Jokić is a two-time MVP and in line to potentially win his third. There isn't a player in the NBA who can dominate in the fashion that he can, and it was shown on full display on Monday night. Jokić finished with a triple-double consisting of 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. He is the only player to achieve a 25/20/10 playoff game since the NBA and ABA merger, which he has done on four different occasions.

Following the Nuggets victory, Lakers head coach, Darvin Ham, spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the challenge of defending Jokić.

"[Jokić] has become extremely efficient. When he's manning their offense, he knows how to kill you in a variety of different ways. You just got to put constant pressure on him and that doesn't seem to bother him either... It's like sh*t, I don't know what to do." - Darvin Ham

Jokić's dominance in the game left opposing coaches dumbfounded about any possible way to stop him. Coming off of an all-time individual playoff run in 2023, Jokić has already set the tone for another masterful run in an attempt to win back-to-back championships.

The Nuggets Are Positioned For a Deep Run with Jokić

Jokić continues to lead Denver by dominating in historic fashion

Although the Lakers are a great team, their kryptonite just so happens to be a center from Serbia. Jokić has been one of if not the best players thus far in the postseason in his short two-game sample size.

Nikola Jokić 2023-24 Playoff Stats Category Stat G 2 PTS 29.5 REB 16 AST 8.5 FG% 61.5

The Lakers haven't been able to find an answer to slowing down Jokić. His ability to find the open man on double teams unlocks another gear for the Nuggets offensively. During the 20-point comeback, the Lakers elected to send two players to Jokić on defense, which led to easy opportunities for the supporting cast that eventually chipped into the deficit.

The experience that was gained in their postseason run in 2023 has shaped this team into the mature group that was displayed in Game 2. Denver doesn't make many mistakes, which is what makes them so dangerous. Led by the best decision-maker in basketball, Jokić, the Nuggets are in the perfect position for potentially another long playoff run.

ESPN's Jay Williams gave some high praise to Jokić following the Nuggets' Game 2 victory on Get Up.

"Is it fair to say now ... that we are looking at potentially the greatest, skilled center to ever play the game of basketball?" - Jay Williams

The comeback serves as the largest comeback in postseason history for the Nuggets and a great sense of energy to carry into Game 3 on the road. The series will now shift to Los Angeles, where the Nuggets will be in hostile territory. Denver will look to extend their lead to 3-0 on Thursday, April 25 at 10 PM ET.