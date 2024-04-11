Highlights Nikola Jokic's 41-point game against the Minnesota Timberwolves may secure his third MVP title.

As of Thursday, the Denver Nuggets lead the Western Conference, with Jokic averaging impressive statistics this season.

Voter fatigue may affect MVP results, but Jokic remains a strong contender for the title. Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are also in contention.

Nikola Jokić may have wrapped up a third MVP on Wednesday with a dominant display against one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

In a 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the "The Joker" finished with 41 points on 16-of-20 shooting, to go with 11 rebounds, 7 assists, and three steals.

Throughout the night, the offense came easy to Jokic, who used his strength to bulldoze Wolves' big man Naz Reid and went around and through Rudy Gobert. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year often looked flummoxed by Jokic's physicality and ability to find angles around his vertical defense.

After the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone offered an eye-popping assessment of Jokic. Malone praised Gobert to Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports, but was blunt about anyone's chances of stopping Jokic.

"Rudy Gobert is going to be a Hall of Fame player one day. He’s going to be regarded as one of the greatest defenders of his generation … nobody can guard Nikola 1-on-1...Here in Denver, we know what we have. We have the best player in the world."

Jokic looked unbothered by anything the Wolves threw at him. And true to Jokic's nature, he shrugged it off after the game, telling Wind it was "probably" just "one of those nights."

Jokic May Have Wrapped Up Another MVP

It's hard to find reasons not to vote Jokic for MVP this season

The Nuggets, as of Thursday morning, own the best record in the West at 56-24.

Jokic, meanwhile, in a title defense season, is averaging 26.6 points per game (second highest of his career), 12.4 rebounds, and 9 assists, with 58-36-81 shooting splits. He also leads the NBA in PER, Win Shares, Box Score Plus-Minus (on Basketball-Reference), and Value Over Replacement Player (VORP).

Nikola Jokic - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat NBA Rank PPG 26.6 8th RPG 12.4 4th APG 9.0 3rd eFG% 61.1% 11th

Of course, voter fatigue may be a factor — some in the NBA world may lean toward giving Luka Dončić his first MVP or rewarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the Oklahoma City Thunder's surprise success.

And while those two are certainly worthy candidates, it's hard to argue with Malone's statement: Jokic is the best player in the world. At least one MVP voter has seen enough.

If Jokic wins a third MVP, he'll enter historic territory. If the Nuggets can repeat as champions — a big if, given the depth of the league this year — it'll be time to start assessing Jokic's place among the greatest players ever, not just in the world.