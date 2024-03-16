Highlights Nikola Jokic believes Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will change the game of basketball.

Wembanyama set some historic NBA rookie records in blocks and three-pointers on Friday night against the Nuggets.

Despite individual accolades, the Spurs rookie focuses on team success over personal records.

As much as he is revolutionizing the center position in the NBA right now, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic believes another big man will break the game of basketball entirely — and that is none other than San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. Before their 117-106 win over the Spurs on Friday night, Jokic revealed his candid thoughts on the rising Spurs star.

"He's playing hard and he wants to be good. Like I said, I think he's playing hard, and he doesn't take it for granted. He's making mistakes, which is normal. I think the media around him doesn't help, but he's going to get used to it because the guy is 19 years old. He's going to change the game, 100%. He's already on that path, so for all of the guys, just enjoy and watch the show and let the guy change the game."

Jokic is right. Wembanyama is only just 19 years old, but the youngster is already changing the game. It seems like every week, Wemby is bringing something new to the table, whether it be a wild "never-before-seen-stat" or an other-worldly highlight play.

While Jokic offered his flowers to the rookie, the reigning NBA Finals MVP showed on Friday night that he still owns the league. The Nuggets superstar finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, and six assists — and he did all of that in three quarters of work. Meanwhile, Wembanyama struggled from the field, going just 4-of-12, but still recorded a full line of 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks.

Wembanyama continues to etch his name in the record books

The Frenchman matches rookie feat set by Spurs legend

Though he did not have a good shooting night, Wembanyama set another mark on Friday night by fittingly becoming the first player since Spurs legend Tim Duncan to tally 200 blocks in their rookie season. The feat was last achieved 26 years ago when Duncan turned away 206 shots in his debut campaign.

Wembanyama swatted away his 200th shot of the season during the 7:21 mark of the second quarter when he turned away a layup attempt by Nuggets sophomore Christian Braun.

In line with this insane record, Wembanyama also became just the second player and the first rookie in NBA history to have 200 blocks and over 100 three-pointers in a season. NBA journeyman Raef LaFrentz is the only other player to achieve the feat when he had 213 blocks and 104 triples during the 2001-02 season.

Wembanyama has been playing at a different level since the All-Star break. Over his last nine appearances prior to Friday's loss, the runaway Rookie of the Year has been averaging 21.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.0 steals, and 4.6 blocks.

To piggyback on what Jokic said, Wembanyama appears to have the right mindset for winning. As much as he's breaking individual records left and right, the Frenchman appears to be more concerned about winning games for his team. The Spurs, unfortunately, own one of the worst records in the NBA this season.