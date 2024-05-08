Highlights Nikola Jokić wins his 3rd MVP, tying legends like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Moses Malone.

Jokić dominated the NBA again this season, leading certain statistical categories for the 4th year in a row.

Jokić led the Nuggets to the second seed in the West, but faces a tough test against the Timberwolves in the second round.

Nikola Jokić is inevitable.

After yet another outstanding season, the Denver Nuggets superstar has been named the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player.

Jokić earns the honor for the third time in his career, each of which came within the last four seasons. The 29-year-old beat out Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win the award. Jokić accumulated 79 first place votes, compared to Gilgeous-Alexander's 15 and Dončić's 4.

The only other player to get a first place vote is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jokić is the ninth player to win three MVP awards, tying him with the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Moses Malone. Only Wilt Chamberlain (4), LeBron James (4), Bill Russell (5), Michael Jordan (5) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6) have won it more times.

Jokić is Clearly the Best Player in the NBA

Led the NBA in VORP for 4th straight season

The Serbian center is widely regarded as the most impactful player in the Association, and a third MVP trophy will only pad that reputation.

Jokić led the NBA in Offensive Win Shares (12.0), Win Shares (17.0), Box Plus/Minus (13.2) and Value Over Replacement Player (10.6), topping each category for the fourth season in a row.

Nikola Jokić - MVP Seasons Comparison Category 2020-21 2021-22 2023-24 PTS 26.4 27.1 26.4 REB 10.8 13.8 12.4 AST 8.3 7.9 9.0 FG% 56.6 58.3 58.3 3PT% 38.8 33.7 35.9

The five-time All-NBA big man led the Nuggets to a 57-25 record and the second seed in the Western Conference. Denver registered the fifth-best offensive rating (117.8) with Jokić running the offense.

Jokić and the Nuggets cruised past the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in five games, but have struggled to figure out the Minnesota Timberwolves' league-best defense in the second round so far.