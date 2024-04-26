Highlights Nikola Jokić sent a warning to his teammates not to be complacent as they look to close out and sweep the Lakers on Saturday.

The Nuggets methodically picked apart the Lakers with another second-half surge.

Jokić emphasizes a winning mentality as they look to repeat as NBA champions.

Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets took a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 112-105 win in Game 3. For the third straight game in this series, the Lakers established a double-digit lead in the first half, only to see it dissipate after the Nuggets put on their championship hats to take over in the second half.

Thursday night's win marked Denver's 11th straight victory over Los Angeles, including both the regular season and playoffs, dating back to the 2022-23 campaign. Despite their dominance over the Lakers, the two-time NBA MVP sent a message to his teammates not to be complacent as they look to close out the series on Saturday.

"I think every game is tougher and tougher. They were up 20 in Denver; they were up 12 today in the first half. I think it's really hard to play against the same team over again. You can't get bored with the style of the play or whatever. You just need to keep doing you, especially for us — because we won the last three — and just trust what we are doing and don't get bored with success because it can go wrong really quick."

At this point, it might be safe to say that the Lakers just cannot beat the Nuggets and there is nothing Los Angeles can do to get to the 48-minute line and end up on the winning side.

Lakers Can't Figure Out Nuggets

Same theme through three games

It's almost like a script at this point. The Lakers make a run and establish a double-digit lead at one point. Denver then chips away at the lead and eventually takes over. That has essentially been the theme throughout the series so far.

Los Angeles raced out to a quick 8-0 lead in Game 3, punctuated by a LeBron James fastbreak dunk that got the entire Crypto.com Arena hyped up early on. The Lakers then established their biggest lead of the night at 12 points at the start of the second quarter. They led the Nuggets by eight to 11 points for the majority of the period.

Then, the run came. Denver closed the gap to just four points by halftime.

Nuggets vs. Lakers 3rd Quarter Category Nuggets Lakers PTS 34 22 FGA 14-22 11-21 3P-A 3-7 0-3 AST 10 8

Michael Porter Jr. gave the Nuggets their first lead of the night not even two minutes into the second half. After a couple of back-and-forth baskets, the take-over happened — the Aaron Gordon take-over, specifically.

Gordon made five shots, including three dunks, at the basket as the Nuggets sliced and diced the Lakers defense and generated easy looks for their highflyer right at the rim.

From there, it became just a methodical onslaught for the Nuggets. Denver didn't blow out Los Angeles by any means. Sure, they established a 15-point lead at one point in the fourth quarter. But the Nuggets, led by Jokić's offensive brilliance, just picked apart the Lakers defense and there was nothing that LeBron and Anthony Davis could do about it.

Gordon finished with a playoff career-high 29 points and 15 rebounds, while Jokic casually finished with a near-triple double of 24 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists.

Jokić on Nuggets Mentality: "Winning Is A Lifestyle for Us"

Jokić is locked in on winning his second NBA championship

Because of his seemingly nonchalant and carefree nature, the running internet joke is that Nikola Jokić views basketball as his 9-5 job. With his demeanor, it really does seem like Jokić does not take basketball seriously and is only just casually riding the wave.

But don't be fooled by that facade. This man cares about basketball and winning. Not only does his play show it, his mindset and mentality do as well.

"Winning is a lifestyle for us. We really enjoy it. It's really good when you're winning, especially when you win a lot of games. Everybody's happy, everybody wants to play, everybody's buying in to the system... I was here when we were losing, so I don't want to go back to that."

Remember when Jokić sent a text to his teammates after the All-Star break and apparently told them to dial in? Well, the Lakers are feeling the wrath of a Nuggets team that is completely locked in and hungry to repeat as NBA champions.

With the dominance they've had since last year's playoffs and the mindset that their leader has instilled in them, it's hard to envision another team taking the mantle from the defending champs.