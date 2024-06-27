Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso, gaining a perimeter defender and playoff experience.

The Thunder also drafted Nikola Topic, who has a consistent playmaking style and fits well with their roster.

Topic's skillset complements Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, boosting Thunder's future potential.

The Oklahoma City Thunder surprised the NBA world when they managed to trade a talented, young player in Josh Giddey for the established veteran, Alex Caruso , from the Chicago Bulls on June 21.

On paper, the trade appeared to be one-sided. For the Thunder, they acquired a proven veteran who has made multiple All-Defensive teams during his time in the league in Caruso. For the Bulls, they get a versatile offensive piece in Giddey, who saw his numbers decline last year, but still has much to offer.

Adding a perimeter defender for the ascending Thunder could prove significant as they navigate the tumultuous Western Conference, which is full of elite talent at the guard positions. It also doesn't hurt that Caruso comes with a healthy amount of playoff experience from his time with the L.A. Lakers .

But for all the potential offense the Thunder lost in the trade, they may have made up for it during the NBA Draft with the selection of Nikola Topic.

A Projected Upgrade

The Thunder replaced lost talent with something potentially better in Topic

Once projected to be drafted in the top-10, Topic saw his draft position fall slightly due to a partially-torn ACL that he suffered during league play in the Adriatic League playoffs. It is the same knee he injured in January.

A 6'6" playmaker, Topic is expected to miss the 2024-2025 season, but as Thunder Head of Basketball Operations, Sam Presti, pointed out, the team felt comfortable with Topic's knee to make the call on draft day. This is a process the Thunder are somewhat familiar with as recent second-overall pick, Chet Holmgren , also missed his rookie year after injuring his foot before the regular season even began.

Perhaps a year of healing and development would serve the 18-year-old Serbian professional player well. But once he is healthy, he is likely to bring an efficient and consistent style of playmaking Giddey could not during his last year with the Thunder.

Averaging 18.6 points per game and just under seven assists, Topic has shown that not only is he a consistent scorer, but also excels at creating shots for his teammates. If there is a fault in his offensive game, it is his three-point shooting. Topic failed to shoot over 30 percent at any point during his professional career in Serbia.

Nikola Topic's 2023-2024 Stats Category Value PPG 18.6 APG 6.9 MPG 33.5 FG% 52.4 3pt% 28.8%

A Perfect Fit

Topic's skillset fits right in with current Thunder and future roster

Missed time aside, Topic's offensive skillset fits what the Thunder have under contract for the foreseeable future. A big point guard who can finish at the rim, Topic's soccer background is on full display whenever he touches the ball. His footwork and body control allow him to navigate congested lanes to either finish or create opportunities for his teammates. Such an ability is valuable when players such as MVP-candidate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren round out your starting five.

Opposing teams will struggle to stop the ball movement of both Gilgeous-Alexander and Topic while paying attention to other key pieces of their roster such as Jalen Williams and Holmgren.

Key Thunder Players' Stats Player PPG APG RPG FG% Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.1 6.2 5.5 53.5% Chet Holmgren 16.5 2.4 7.9 53.0% Jalen Williams 19.1 4.0 4.5 54.0% Luguentz Dort 10.9 1.4 3.6 43.8%

One important fact to consider is Topic will not be asked to lead the team right away. The Thunder already have a roster that can make a deep playoff run. He will be allowed to take his time and grow at a reasonable pace.

No matter how long it takes Topic to see the floor when he does, he will elevate the Thunder in ways previous players could not. Coaches and scouts raved about Topic's basketball IQ. A true point guard, he could be the missing piece the Thunder needs to truly contend with the top teams in the league.