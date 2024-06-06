Highlights Nikola Topic may fall in the draft after his agent revealed the 18-year-old has a partially torn ACL.

The Serbian could fall as low as 19, to the Toronto Raptors, who won't think twice about drafting him.

Topic stands to lose a lot of money, but it might pay off in the long run.

Nikola Topic might be the unluckiest prospect from the 2024 NBA Draft. With teams already steering clear because of his injury history, Topic's agent, Misko Raznatovic, has now revealed to ESPN that the Serbian point guard is dealing with a partially torn ACL.

The 18-year-old first suffered a left knee injury back in January, which led to him being sidelined for four months. He played in just three games upon his return to the court in April, before sustaining another injury to the same knee in Game 1 of the Adriatic League playoff finals.

Raznatovic insists that there isn't much to worry about his client. "The doctors who checked the stability of the knee confirmed that is in excellent shape," he told ESPN. But will teams trust that? History says not really.

There were talks about him being a top five pick prior to this injury revelation. But it looks like he is destined to fall now on draft day despite the 2024 NBA Draft being considered a weak class. His durability has drawn comparisons to Michael Porter Jr and OG Anunoby, who were previously highly regarded until their draft stock plummeted because of their medical history.

While they ended up being massive draft steals, there are also players like Harry Giles and Nerlens Noel, top-ranked players who fell out of the lottery and weren't the same post injuries.

How Does Injury Affect Topic?

His contract will be the biggest difference

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the teams who were rumored to select Topic. That isn't a surprise considering how they have been dangling Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in trade talks for the last few months. While that might be off the table now, that would've meant Topic would earn up to $12.6 million in his first year if they selected him with the number one pick.

The San Antonio Spurs were also in the mix to draft Topic with one of their top 10 picks. That would've ensured a payday upwards of $5 million in his first season.

If a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder ends up selecting him at 12, his rookie scale would be $4,125,400. But if he ends up all the way at 19 to the Raptors, the number would be $2,896,000. The Raptors would then have the option to give him a salary anywhere between 120% to 80% of this rookie scale.

Rookie scale for 2024-25 NBA season Pick 1st Year Salary 2nd Year Salary 3rd Year Option Salary option 1 - Hawks $10,504,800 $11,030,300 $11,555,400 4 - Spurs $7,609,800 $7,990,500 $8,371,100 8 - Spurs $5,234,400 $5,496,200 $5,757,900 12 - Thunder $4,125,400 $4,331,800 $4,538,000 19 - Raptors $2,896,000 $3,040,700 $3,185,800

Losing almost $10 million might not be a great start for a young player's career. But Topic needs a patient team like the Raptors who won't rush him back onto the court, which is exactly how his injury got worse originally. And in terms of player development, the Raptors are one of the best in the business. So in the long run, this could turn out to be a great move for the Serbian, even if it might not be what he would have planned.