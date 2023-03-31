College gymnast Olivia Dunne has developed a huge social media following on Instagram and TikTok, so it's no surprise to see her included in the latest NIL valuation rankings, courtesy of On3.

A number of college athletes have benefitted enormously from the NCAA's rule change, which allowed athletes to earn money from their name, image, and likeness.

And On3, a digital sports media company, has devised a list of the most valuable college athletes on the planet – factoring in sports performance, influence, and exposure.

TikTok star worth £2.2m is most valuable college athlete

The rankings have only recently included female athletes and Dunne was named fifth overall when the valuations were revealed in October 2022.

But, the list has now been updated and Dunne has moved up the ranks even further.

The 2023 NIL valuation rankings

Dunne was previously valued at $2.4 million (£2.16m), but that number has now risen to $3.4 million (£2.54m).

This places the 20-year-old third overall, behind only Arch Manning and Bronny James.

Manning, who is the nephew of NFL icons Peyton and Eli, is a highly-rated quarterback who has committed to the Texas Longhorns.

Manning's family has withheld him from media interviews and also declined premature college scholarship offers.

Yet, his stock is so high that he is still ranked second overall in On3's rankings.

In first place, however, is James – the son of NBA legend LeBron.

He was named a McDonalds All-American as a senior this year and is a consensus four-star recruit.

James' valuation is near double that of Manning – suggesting that the 18-year-old is destined for big things.

Check out the full list of the top 10 below:

How Dunne rose to fame

After gaining a big following on social media, Dunne signed with WME Sports – the same agency as Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic.

She now boasts more than seven million TikTok followers and reportedly makes more than $30,000 per social post.

She soon announced her first sponsorship deal with activewear company Vuori, before deals with American Eagle and Forever 21 followed.

“The NIL rule change has always been a dream of mine, and I didn’t know if it was actually ever going to happen,” Dunne said in 2021.

“I think it’s great for female student-athletes in gymnastics like myself because there is really no professional league after college, so we can capitalise on our opportunities right now.

“It’s such a special thing. It’s like I’m part of history, all of us student-athletes are.”

According to the New York Post , Dunne has earned more than $1m (£899,000) since the rule change and will no doubt continue to make a lot more.