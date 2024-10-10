Nile Ranger was once tipped to reach the very top of the beautiful game, breaking into the Newcastle United first team at just 18 years old.

However, his career never reached anywhere near the heights it should have as problems with crime, his attitude and off-pitch drama prevented his potential from being realised.

A truly bizarre and heart-breaking tale involving both prison cells and some of the biggest clubs in English football has somehow reached a new chapter of signing for Kettering Town in September 2024.

But will the non-league side provide a slither of redemption for one of English football's lost prodigies, or will Ranger's lust for the outlaw lifestyle curtail his fortunes once again? With details and quotes from Ranger's self-written 442 column from 2020 and his interview with BBC Sport in 2024, we look back at his crazy career.

Trouble With the Law

Ranger broke the law at an early age

For many up-and-coming footballers, the sport is their life, and they dedicate every spare minute to improving their ability in a bid to make it as a professional. Ranger, on the other hand, was constantly tempted by a life of crime.

When his classmates were playing football in school, Ranger would steal phones from blazer pockets and sell them to local criminals. His behaviour in school led to him being excluded, and being sent to 'The Octagon', which was a specialist school for children with learning difficulties or behavioural problems.

At age 10, Ranger was signed by Crystal Palace, his first break in football. He played alongside Wilfried Zaha and John Bostock in the youth set up, but due to his troubles in school, he was released after just two years, a tale that would become all too familiar for the striker.

As he got older, one would expect Ranger to knuckle down and focus on his obvious football talent, but that was not the case. Involved in armed robberies and eventually arrested, Ranger was constantly looking for trouble, and finding himself on the wrong side of the law.

"People often talk about street footballers who learn their skills on the concrete, but I learned a different trade in the darkest corners of north London. While the other kids played football in the playground, I’d steal mobile phones from the blazers being used for goalposts. After school, I’d head straight to Finsbury Park and sell them to a group of Albanian men I’d met through various acquaintances."

Making it at Newcastle

£10k per-week contract

After getting fed up of her son's behaviour, Ranger's mum forced him to join the Southgate College football academy, and it was here he got his next opportunity in the game.

After coming off the bench to score twice in a game against Southampton, the south coast side decided to sign Ranger, and were unaware of his checkered past. At Southampton, Ranger played brilliantly, scoring regular goals for the youth team, and enjoying himself away from the temptations of London. However, his past soon caught up with him, as he was sentenced to four months in a young offenders institute for one of his armed robberies.

After being released, Ranger returned to Southampton, but was soon caught stealing hoards of football boots and training gear, which led to him being released.

Despite this, plenty of clubs were desperate to sign the now free agent, Ranger, and it was Newcastle that won the race. At Newcastle, the London-born striker hit the ground running, scoring plenty of goals for the under-18s, which soon caught the eye of first-team manager, Kevin Keegan.

Making the bench on numerous occasions in the 2008/09 season, Ranger was rewarded with a three-and-a-half-year contract worth up to £10,000 a week - that's a total value of £1.82m - before even making his first team debut. In the following year, he had a much bigger involvement, as the Magpies were promoted back to the Premier League, and Ranger made 30 appearances.

"Months earlier I’d been in prison – now I was getting changed next to Alan Shearer and Michael Owen. I was rewarded with a new three-and-a-half year deal. The contract was worth £10,000 a week and included a string of bonuses if I scored goals and made a certain number of appearances. I was still only 18 and hadn’t made my first-team debut."

However, unsurprisingly, this was not the full story.

Continuing to find himself in trouble with the law over the next three years, because of various incidents including drink-driving, assault, gambling, and finally a rape accusation, Ranger was eventually released by Newcastle after making a much bigger impact off the pitch than on it, and not for the right reasons.

Life after Newcastle

After being released by Newcastle, Ranger struggled to find a club.

Eventually, after months of waiting, Ranger was signed by Swindon, where he continued to misbehave. He scored eight times in 23 games in League One, but was dropped on several occasions for being late to training, or not training at all. He was also arrested, once again, for hitting a female friend on a night out, and was eventually released by Swindon at the end of the season.

Ranger's next move, three months later, was to Blackpool. The former Newcastle man scored just two goals in 14 games with the Tangerines, and after being left out of the squad for a game in December, Ranger decided to move back to London and not return to Blackpool again for the rest of the season, which he was heavily fined for.

In August 2016, Ranger was picked up by Southend, where he started off well, scoring in his first few games, before being charged with online bank fraud a couple of weeks later. He was then sentenced to eight months in prison, but only spent 10 weeks behind bars due to good behaviour. All this time, Southend stood by Ranger, and he went on to play 21 times after his release from prison in 2017. However, his contract was terminated in January 2018.

Two years later and still without a club, Ranger described himself as the 'Osama Bin Laden of Football'. He was subsequently given chances at Boreham Wood, Spalding Town and Southend again - but struggled to make much of a mark.

"The game has pretty much washed its hands of me. I’m treated as the Osama bin Laden of football"

Where is Ranger Now?

A last chance at Kettering Town

In September 2024, the striker joined Southern League Premier Central side Kettering Town.

Ranger has started life brilliantly, with four goals in his first six games. Still only 33 years of age, maybe there is still time for Ranger to make his mark in the world of football. It seems like the birth of his son has changed his attitude on life - and the front-man is still dreaming of a big move.

"He depends on me so I need to be on my A game. I could play in any team at my age if I'm fit - any team. It has to be a fit me, not a rusty me. But the rust is coming off. I still feel there is one big move left in me. I'm going to roll the dice one more time. "It does hurt when I think about that [wasting his talent]. I could have done better."

Kettering's chairman George Akhtar, meanwhile, simply believes that everybody deserves a second chance.