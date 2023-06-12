Swedish football star Nilla Fischer has claimed players were made to “show their genitalia for the doctor” to play at the Women’s World Cup in 2011.

Fischer, who made 194 appearances for Sweden during her successful career, made the revelations in her new book, “I Didn’t Even Say Half Of It”.

The 38-year-old explained that players felt humiliated by the process, which was carried out by a female physiotherapist on behalf of the doctor, but they were worried they would jeopardise their place at the 2011 Women’s World Cup if they didn’t agree.

Nilla Fischer opens up about gender tests at 2011 Women’s World Cup

“We were told that we should not shave ‘down there’ in the coming days and that we will show our genitalia for the doctor,” Fischer wrote in her book.

“No one understands the thing about shaving but we do as we are told and think ‘how did it get to this?’ Why are we forced to do this now, there has to be other ways to do this. Should we refuse?

“At the same time no one wants to jeopardise the opportunity to play at a World Cup. We just have to get the shit done no matter how sick and humiliating it feels.”

Fischer discussed the incident further in an interview with Aftonbladet.

“I understand what I have to do and quickly pull down my training pants and underwear at the same time,” she said.

“The physio nods and says ‘yup’ and then looks out at the doctor who is standing with his back to my doorway. He makes a note and moves on in the corridor to knock on the next door.

“When everyone on our team is checked, that is to say, has exposed their vagina, our team doctor can sign that the Swedish women’s national football team consists only of women.”

Why were there gender tests at the 2011 Women’s World Cup?

It is believed the Swedish side underwent the tests after FIFA issued its current gender recognition policies two weeks before the 2011 World Cup.

The policy requires teams to sign a declaration guaranteeing that players chosen for the World Cup are “of an appropriate gender”.

Those rules state that: “It lies with each participating member association to… ensure the correct gender of all players by actively investigating any perceived deviation in secondary sex characteristics.”

The policy came after Equatorial Guinea were accused of fielding two men during the 2010 African Championships.

The Nigeria Football Federation filed a protest with the Confederation of African Football, while Ghana also voiced suspicions about the two players.

Equatorial Guinea went on to compete at the 2011 Women’s World Cup, finishing bottom of their group without a point. Sweden finished third.

According to the Guardian, FIFA has “taken note of recent comments made by Nilla Fischer around her experiences and gender verification testing conducted by the Swedish national team at the 2011 Women’s World Cup”.