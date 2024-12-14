Rangers are reportedly looking to pursue a deal for Falkirk right-back Keelen Adams in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Adams, 23, is enjoying a fine season with the Bairns, helping John McGlynn's side lead the Scottish Championship with standout performances on the right flank. The Ibrox giants sent scouts, fronted by head scout Nils Koppen, to watch him in action and saw him net in a 3-0 win over Raith Rovers (December 7).

Rangers could move for Adams as a potential replacement for James Tavernier, who clubs from Saudi Arabia are eyeing. The Gers' captain had been out of sorts but impressed midweek in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League.

A move for Adams is said to stem from his youthful profile and the fact that he has the potential to be sold for a profit in the future. However, Philippe Clement's Light Blues aren't the only British club keeping tabs on the full-back.

Leeds United and Swansea City are also in the race to sign Adams, who has just over a year left on his contract. The EFL Championship outfits are in a better financial position than Rangers, which could jeopardise the Scottish Premiership giants' pursuit.

Adams started his career in Glasgow with Glasgow University before heading to Cumbernauld CFC in 2023. He was on the club's books as a youngster but was released by the 55-time Scottish champions and later Hearts.

He's since climbed the Scottish footballing pyramid and could be on the cusp of a run with the international team if his form continues and earns a move to one of the interested suitors.

Keelan Adams Statistics 2024-25 Appearances Goals Assists 23 3 5

Rangers' interest in Adams comes amid Tavernier exit talk

The veteran full-back has been scrutinised this season

Rangers' interest in Adams comes with speculation continuing to grow over Tavernier's future at Ibrox. He's been linked with Al-Ettifaq, managed by his former Gers boss, Steven Gerrard. A reunion with the Liverpool legend is possible as he enters his career's twilight.

Tavernier, 33, has appeared 25 times across competitions, posting three goals and six assists. There are suggestions he's regressing amid questionable performances. The former Newcastle United full-back has been ever-present since moving to the Gers from Wigan Athletic almost a decade ago.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/12/2024.