Major League Soccer has played host to a plethora of legendary figures down the years. Whilst the likes of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Steven Gerrard have graced the pitches across the pond in the States, they aren't necessarily the greatest players in the league's history.

MLS history is full of players who have been superb in their own right and contributed to the 31 years of history that MLS has accumulated. Ranking factors include longevity in the league, performances, All-Star selection, contributions to their team, and trophies won. Some names on this list might surprise you as, despite being legends, they are not especially well known among the wider football fanbase.

9 Kyle Beckerman

MLS career span: 2000-2020

Kyle Beckerman is the all-time outfield appearance-maker in MLS and played in the league for two decades. He was one of the first students at the United States Soccer Federation's Bradenton Academy, now known as the IMG Academy, alongside Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley.

He was a strong tackler who operated as the metronome at the base of the Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake midfields. He won the MLS Cup with Real Salt Lake in 2009 and was a runner-up in 2013. He was a six-time MLS All-Star from 2009-2016 and, internationally, won the CONCACAF Gold Cup with the United States in 2013.

Beckerman scored 41 goals and provided 55 assists in his two-decade-long career. His longevity and incredibly strong skillset for a defensive midfielder made him one of the best players in the history of Major League Soccer.

Kyle Beckerman's MLS Career Appearances 498 Goals 41 Assists 34 MLS Cups 1

8 Nick Rimando

MLS career span: 2000-2019

Nick Rimando is another Real Salt Lake legend who made over 400 appearances in MLS. He is the outright record holder in terms of appearances, making a total of 514 appearances over a 19-year-long career. He has also won the MLS Cup twice, and the supporters' shield twice. In his 2009 triumph with Real Salt Lake, he was named the MLS Cup MVP, showcasing his brilliant goalkeeping talents.

Rimando has the all-time number of wins in MLS history with 223, and he has kept 154 clean sheets, which is also the most of any goalkeeper in the history of the league. His highlight reel of saves is incredible, with many being made from close range or off the line. He was an eight-time MLS All-Star and won save of the year on three separate occasions. Not many goalkeepers in the league's history can claim to be as good as Nick Rimando was, but his longevity and the fact that he is the holder of numerous records cements his place on this list.

Kyle Beckerman's MLS Career Appearances 514 Clean Sheets 155 MLS Cups 2

7 Carlos Valderrama

MLS career span: 1995-2002

Carlos Valderrama is the owner of quite possibly the best haircut in the history of football, and he was also quite good at the sport as well. Montpellier fans fondly remembered his time in Europe, but he mostly played in his home country of Colombia with Deportivo Cali and Independiente Medellin before moving to the States.

He is quite possibly the greatest playmaker in the history of the league. He has the best per-game ratio, recording 0.65 assists per game and he once recorded 26 assists in a single season for the Tampa Bay Mutiny. He only ever won one trophy in the MLS, the Supporters' Shield in 1996, but he was named the MVP for that season, and he was a five-time MLS All-Star. His impact on the early years of the league will have been one of the crucial factors to ensuring the league built up a sustainable fan base.

Carlos Valderrama's MLS Career Appearances 175 Goals 16 Assists 69 MLS Cups 0

6 Kei Kamara

MLS career span: 2006-present

Kei Kamara is one of the most prolific forwards in the history of Major League Soccer. He is the second-highest goalscorer in the history of the league and has scored goals for 11 different teams in his MLS Career. He was the league's top scorer in 2015 when he scored 22 goals for Columbus Crew on their way to the MLS Cup final where they lost to the Portland Timbers despite Kamara scoring in the final.

Initially starting out playing college football in the states with the NCAA Div II team Cal State, he moved to Orange County in the fourth tier of US football. From there he moved to Columbus and bounced around teams becoming an occasional goalscorer. His time at Kansas City, however, was where he gained some consistency before an ill-fated move to England with Norwich City and Middlesborough saw him eventually return to Ohio for his second stint with Columbus.

He has consistently been good for around 15 goals per season, which isn't the absolute best, but it is still incredibly important. He currently plays for Los Angeles FC.

Kei Kamara's MLS Career Appearances 433 Goals 146 Assists 48 MLS Cups 1

5 Dwayne De Rosario

MLS career span: 2001-2014

Dwayne De Rosario is one of the greatest footballers that Canada has ever produced. The Scarborough, Ontario native enjoyed a 13-year career in the MLS. He scored 103 goals and provided 76 assists for his teammates during his MLS Career and won the MLS Cup four times, scoring the golden goal winner in the 2001 edition. He also won the US Open Cup with DC United in 2013.

De Rosario was characterised by his skill and strong shooting ability. He often used small skills to open up space in front of him to either create a chance for his teammates or unleash brilliant shots that would often fly past goalkeepers. His technical finesse also allowed him to score numerous goals from tight angles or make the most of tricky situations.

Dwayne De Rosario's MLS Career Appearances 342 Goals 104 Assists 56 MLS Cups 4

4 Chris Wondolowski

MLS career span: 2005-2021

Chris Wondolowski is the highest goalscorer in the history of Major League Soccer and is the only player in the league's history to score more than 150 regular season goals. He was the MLS top scorer twice, in 2010 and 2012, and he was a 5-time MLS All-Star during his career. He won three trophies during his time in the league.

Wondolowski was an elite poacher who consistently scored with first-time finishes. He also had great technical skills and could create a shooting chance out of almost nothing by using those skills. He also had great heading abilities and scored from just about every part of the penalty area, including no-look shots from the penalty spot. Those who watched the World Cup in 2014 may remember his infamous miss against Belgium in the dying minutes of their Round of 16 clash with the United States, but those who have watched MLS for the past decade will know just how good a goalscorer he was.

Chris Wondolowksi's MLS Career Appearances 410 Goals 169 Assists 41 MLS Cups 2

3 Bradley Wright Phillips

MLS career span: 2013-2021

Bradley Wright-Phillips experienced a stop-start career before his move to Major League Soccer in 2013. A product of Manchester City's academy, he played for Southampton, Plymouth Argyle, Charlton Athletic, and Brentford in League One and the Championship before flying across the Atlantic to ply his trade in the Big Apple (well, New Jersey to be exact).

His first full season in America saw him score 27 goals, which equalled the single-season record at the time and was by far the most scored in a single season by a New York Red Bulls player. He was their top goalscorer for five seasons in a row and won the Golden Boot award twice. New York never made much progress beyond in the MLS Cup during Wright-Phillips' time at the club but they did win three Supporters Shields. He left in 2019 and had two short stints at LAFC and Columbus Crew.

Bradley Wright-Phillips' MLS Career Appearances 231 Goals 114 Assists 28 MLS Cups 0

2 Sebastian Giovinco

MLS career span: 2015-2018

Arguably the greatest Designated Player in the history of the league, Sebastian Giovinco was a revelation for Toronto FC when he joined the Canadian club in 2015. In his first season at the club he won the League's MVP award and scored the first hat-trick in the history of Toronto FC in the MLS. This was the first time they had qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs and his 23 goals during that season still stand as the franchise record.

Toronto FC reached the final of the MLS Cup in both 2016 and 2017, winning the latter. He scored 15+ and assisted 10+ in three of his four MLS regular seasons. Toronto also won a Domestic Treble in 2017 as they secured the Supporters Shield and Canadian Championship alongside the MLS Cup.

Giovinco's impact on Toronto FC is one of the most significant for any team in the history of Major League Soccer, and he ranks highly on this list despite only playing for four seasons in the league. Since his departure, TFC have struggled to reach the heights they once did which further shows how big an impact he had on the team.

Sebastian Giovinco's MLS Career Appearances 114 Goals 68 Assists 41 MLS Cups 0

1 Landon Donovan

MLS career span: 2001-2016

Who else? Landon Donovan, who is also arguably the greatest American soccer player, has the most goal involvements (goals + assists) of any player in the history of Major League Soccer. He has a litany of individual awards such as MLS All Star selections, ESPY best MLS Player Awards, CONCACAF Gold Cup and MLS Best XI selections and the list really does go on.

He won the MLS Cup six times in his career and added two Supporters' Shield and a US Open Cup for good measure during his playing career. He is one of the most prolific goalscorers and assist makers in the history of Major League Soccer and was named by the league itself as the Greatest Player in its history.

Landon Donovan's MLS Career Appearances 340 Goals 145 Assists 109 MLS Cups 6

