Although there is one game remaining in the newly-formatted opening stage of the Champions League, there are nine teams that have already been mathematically eliminated from the competition.

Long-known as the most prestigious club competition in Europe and to many, in the world, the Champions League switched to a new format this season, abandoning the traditional group stages that had become so familiar.

In its place came a league table, from which the top eight sides would advance automatically and the sides placed between ninth and 24th enter a play-off round to reach the last 16. Liverpool have stormed the competition so far this year, sitting atop the table with 21 points and seven wins from seven games. They, along with second-placed Barcelona, have qualified for the next stage of the Champions League.

At the bottom of the table, any team placed 25th or under runs the risk of exiting the competition and now, with just one game remaining in the league stage, certain sides have seen their fates sealed after the penultimate round of fixtures.

Bottom Nine of the 24/25 Champions League Position Team Points 28. Bologna 5 29. Sparta Prague 4 30. RB Leipzig 3 31. Girona 3 32. Red Star Belgrade 3 33. Sturm Graz 3 34. RB Salzburg 3 35. Slovan Bratislava 0 36. Young Boys 0

Nine Teams Eliminated

Manchester City remain on the brink

Young Boys and Slovan Bratislava foot the table, with neither side having picked up a single point in seven European matches. Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, Girona, Red Star Belgrade and Sturm Graz have each won just one match, sitting just below Sparta Prague on four points and Bologna on five, with all nine of those teams having now been eliminated from the Champions League with just one remaining match.

There are only three teams that currently sit beneath 24th that could still qualify for the play-off round. Shakhtar Donetsk are on seven points, just one behind Dinamo Zagreb and Manchester City, though not many would have predicted the latter's predicament at the start of the season.

Pep Guardiola's men succumbed to a blistering turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain, losing 4-2 having originally had a two-goal lead. This defeat means they have lost three Champions League matches, drawing twice and winning twice elsewhere. It ensures that their final game against Club Brugge is one that they have to win in order to have a chance of progressing.