Arsenal have set their sights on ensuring a 'healthy sell-on clause' is included in a potential deal which sees Eddie Nketiah bring the curtain down on his Emirates Stadium career by joining Nottingham Forest in the coming days, respected journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Nketiah fell down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium last season, with Mikel Arteta favouring the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus up front. The striker netted just six goals in all competitions, and managed only one Premier League start after the turn of the year.

Subsequently, the Hale End graduate is eager to depart the club in the remainder of the window, with Forest reportedly close to completing a deal for the Gunners' outcast. Jacobs has revealed that the East Midlands outfit are edging towards paying £30 million for Nketiah's services, with the north London side aiming to include a favourable sell-on clause in the deal.

Jacobs: Nketiah Expected to Join Forest

The forward is surplus to requirements at Emirates Stadium

Developing through Arsenal's youth set-up, Nketiah graduated from Hale End and burst onto the first team scene in 2017, netting a brace on his debut against Norwich City. Establishing himself as a dependable deputy to the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jesus and Havertz over the years, the striker has made 168 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 38 goals.

Now, however, Arteta deems Nketiah surplus to requirements in the capital, and a switch to Forest is on the cards, after a prospective move to Marseille broke down. The Englishman has reportedly agreed personal terms with the East Midlands outfit, with details on the payment terms the final hurdle before the transfer can be finalised.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs provided an update with regard to the saga:

"The number being discussed is not much higher than the package that Marseille were offered and chose not to progress with. It will be around £30 million all-in, and Arsenal are also keen to negotiate a healthy sell-on clause. "The expectation is that Nketiah will still leave Arsenal. He is keen on Nottingham Forest. It's really just about the final points of negotiation on the club-to-club side, to see whether this one can get over the line."

The 25-year-old would join Nuno Espirito Santo's squad if he heads to the City Ground, looking to compete with the likes of Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi for a place in the side. The deal could allow Arsenal to make a late move for a forward, while the sell-on clause would protect the Gunners from financially losing out on a star that may still explode at the highest level.

Nketiah's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 27 Goals 5 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 3.16 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 Expected Assists Per 90 0.06 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.67

North Londoners Set to Complete Merino Signing

The Spaniard has completed his medical ahead of announcement

While Arsenal could use the money earned from the sale of Nketiah by investing in another forward, it's plausible that the Forest-bound man's replacement is in fact Mikel Merino. The Spain international has completed his medical at London Colney, with an announcement on the deal said to be imminent.

The addition of Merino allows Havertz to be deployed solely as a striker, rather than having to cover in midfield occasionally. Thus, the German may take more of Nketiah's minutes, and Merino can be seen as the squad successor to the departing No.14.

The Real Sociedad man is reportedly joining for a fee in the region of €32 million, with an extra €5 million in add-ons, also closely aligning with the finances in Nketiah's deal.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 25/08/2024