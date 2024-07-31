Highlights Eddie Nketiah is open to holding discussions with Marseille over a potential summer move from Arsenal.

The Ligue 1 outfit have tested the Gunners' resolve with a bid after setting their sights on the striker.

Nketiah is assessing his options after struggling to secure regular game time.

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah is willing to speak to Marseille about a potential move to the Ligue 1 outfit after struggling to make himself a key part of the future plans at the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker endured a difficult second half of last season, starting just one Premier League game in 2024. Despite netting six goals in all competitions by mid-December, he found himself behind the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order and is now deemed surplus to requirements in north London.

Marseille has emerged as a potential destination for Nketiah, with the prospect of a departure to the French side supposedly exciting the Hale End graduate. The Athletic have reported that Marseille have made an offer worth €20 million for the Arsenal man, and the proposal is likely to be rejected despite coming close to his current employers' valuation.

Nketiah Nearing Gunners Exit

Striker is eager to secure regular game time

Having come through the ranks at Arsenal, Nketiah burst onto the scene by netting a brace on his debut against Norwich City in 2017. The England international has since found a role in the Gunners' squad, deputising for the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more recently, Jesus and Havertz, making 168 appearances for his boyhood club in the process.

Now, the prolific forward is close to leaving north London, with Marseille reportedly getting closer to offering what Arsenal are demanding for their academy product. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on the saga, Sky Sports reporter Bridge has revealed that Nketiah reciprocates the French giants' interest:

"Nketiah has gone to the United States for pre-season, with it maybe being one more chance to test Mikel Arteta's thoughts about him. I think we talk about Eddie Nketiah in every transfer window, but it's clear he is at an age now where he probably needs regular football. He is not going to get that at Arsenal. "Arsenal would be willing to sell him at the right price, and the understanding from our side is that he would be willing to speak to Marseille. That's one to keep an eye on over the next few days."

With Marseille's most recent bid said to be in the region of €20 million, a deal could ultimately be agreed upon closer to €25 million. Earning a purported £100,000-a-week, a side without the riches of Premier League clubs may not be willing to offer an excessive lump sum alongside covering these wages, explaining the reported proposals that may be deemed insufficient by many.

Nketiah's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 27 Goals 5 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 3.16 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 Expected Assists Per 90 0.06 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.67

Arteta Eyeing Summer Move for Merino

Midfielder could be allowed to leave Real Sociedad

While losing Nketiah may dampen the depth of Arsenal's frontline, the priority in terms of incomings at the Emirates Stadium appears to be bolstering the midfield. Boss Mikel Arteta is in the market for a number six or number eight, who can be deployed in a trio with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

It is understood that the Spaniard's namesake, Mikel Merino, has been identified as a target to fulfill this role, with Real Sociedad reportedly willing to allow the player to leave should he reject a new contract proposal. The 28-year-old has a year remaining on his current deal, and is said to be eager to complete the switch to the capital.

All statistics courtesy of FBref - as of 31/07/2024