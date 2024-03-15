Highlights Arsenal will enjoy a home crowd advantage with Bayern Munich fans banned from the Emirates.

Harry Kane will return to north London for the first time as a Bayern player.

Arsenal will be looking to avenge the 10-2 Champions League tie humiliation suffered in 2016/17.

Arsenal have been handed a huge advantage for their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich as there will be no away fans for the first leg.

This means, in theory, Mikel Arteta's men will play in front of an entirely friendly Emirates crowd when the two teams meet in north London on 9 April.

Bayern Fans Banned

Threw Fireworks onto Lazio Pitch

Per Evening Standard, Bayern supporters have been banned by UEFA from attending the Emirates Stadium as a consequence of poor behaviour earlier in the tournament. Fans threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-1 win at Lazio earlier this month, while the club was also fined €40,000 (£34,160) after travelling fans set off fireworks during their 2-1 win over Copenhagen in October.

The Bundesliga outfit were initially given a suspended one-match ban from purchasing away tickets in December. However, after the pyrotechnics at Lazio, the ban was then triggered – meaning that Bayern supporters would have no way of attending the away leg of their last-eight tie regardless of who they drew.

To make things even better for the home team, Arsenal can fill the away end with their own fans. They don't have to leave the vacant spots empty.

Bayern will not appeal UEFA's decision. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesenmade as much clear in a club statement which read:

"We have to accept this punishment. Not only were pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders. "This was such an explicit violation of the conditions of probation that an appeal is unfortunately futile. "The fact we now have to play away without the support of our fans is a big blow. A small group of individual offenders have done a disservice to all our supporters and the team.”

Arsenal With Chance to Avenge 10-2 Humiliation

Harry Kane Returns to the Emirates

Arsenal, of course, last came up against Bayern Munich in the 2016/17 campaign. This was the last time they played Champions League football and it ended pretty badly. Indeed, the Gunners lost both the home and the away leg 5-1. Mesut Ozil called it "undoubtedly one of the darkest hours" of his footballing career, while adding "it's in the top five of the most humiliating defeats" he'd ever suffered.

With that in mind, the north London outfit will be desperate to exercise those demons of the past. Not only will they have to be wary of that history, however, but a familiar foe will be returning to the Emirates too. Harry Kane has regularly haunted Arsenal over the years, with 14 goals and three assists in 19 games across all competitions, including seven penalties. The former Tottenham Hotspur ace will likely be desperate to inflict more pain on his former adversaries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane scored seven of his 33 penalties against Arsenal in the Premier League (21.2%), which is the joint-most against a single opponent in the competition.

Whoever wins the tie won't have it easy in the next round of the competition either. Arsenal or Bayern will be up against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final. The winner of that will then meet one of Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain in the final.